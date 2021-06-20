Deaver, William, - 40, of Northfield, It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the passing of everybody's friend Bill Deaver. Aka Billy Deaver better known as "DEAVER" to all who knew him. Bill was a true legend in every aspect of his life. Billy went home on May 27th at 8am after a heroic battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Bill was a giant of a man one of a kind stand up individual. Always ready with that Deaver smile some kind words and a helping hand. Bill grew up in Cape May before moving to Somers Point. He spent his childhood on the docks and within the fishing community in Cape May. The love he had for fishing and the ocean could only be mirrored by his love for the Culinary Arts. Bill was the long time junior record holder for Black Drum fish. Bill worked in many fine Eateries and Restaurants in the Tri state area along with the title of First Mate on the local Charter boats. Bill was always on the job. Whether he was on the clock, fishing for fun or cooking for friends. Loyal is the word that comes to mind. If you fished the local party boats Billy probably baited your hook,landed your fish or took care of that birds nest. Most recently on one of the Jessie'O Fleet. Bill was a quick study homing his culinary skills at the early age of 14. Starting at Romanelli's On the Greene, PHAT STEAKS, Bubba Mac Shack, Zacks BBQ and most recently The World Famous White House Sub Shop. Bill is predeceased by his father William Deaver his Mother Maria Deaver and his Aunt Vicki Gittle. Survived by his 10 month old son William Deaver Wolfe, Jennifer Wolfe, Brother Jason Deaver and Step Family Steve, Palma and Landon Matthews. Services will be held for Bill on Sunday June 27th 2021 at Adams Perfect in Northfield NJ from 1 to 4. With 3 to 4 being set aside for the service and the tall stories of Deaver. In lieu of flowers there is a RE-FUND THE DEAV-FUND created on Facebook to fulfill Bills final wishes of leaving something for his son and making a donation to the local Recovery Community. PS. Deaver had a unique quality of turning every story he ever heard into his own. Some of Billy's famous quotes were: "Kick rocks in flip flops", "Don't watch me Watch TV", "Does she have good credit" and "I can do anything you can do Better"



In his own words; "I'm one bad ass CHEF,HARD working stand up dude, don't have time for the drama save it for your momma".



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 20, 2021.