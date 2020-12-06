Gannon, William F, - 83, of Wildwood , passed away Thursday December 3, 2020. Born in Bellmawr, NJ
Bill has been a local resident for 65 years and was a dedicated employee of the City of Wildwood for
35 years as an Electrical Inspector. Additionally Bill served as an Inspector for North Wildwood,
Wildwood Crest,Stone Harbor and Sea Isle City during that period.
Bill was a devoted community servant to his beloved City of Wildwood both as an employee and a
volunteer.
Bill was very well known throughout town for his humorous stories and quick wit. Bill's family often
joked they were not able to travel 5 feet before being stopped by someone their Dad knew for a talk and
a few laughs.
A pillar of his community, Bill served on numerous boards, developing and implementing many of the
island's early initiatives during the 1970's thru 1990's.
Bill's favorite hobbies were Horse Racing and Football. Alhough there were not too many sports he
didn't enjoy. Reading the sports section of the Newspaper was a daily event and something Bill looked
forward to each day.
Bill met and married the love of his life Dorothy McCardell in Wildwood in the Summer of 1959. She
was from Lancaster, PA and in town for a summer job. After a 2 year courtship they married on
September 29
th
, 1962. Bill and Dorothy bought Bill's parents hotel The Seaside and thus began their
family business. In 1970 Bill and Dorothy had an opportunity and bought a piece of ground on the
corner or Wildwood and Atlantic Avenues in Wildwood. Their dream was to build their own Motel,
more modern than the island had seen to date. From that dream the Premiere Motor Inn became a
reality, opening their doors for business the Summer of 1971. Bill, Dot and Family just celebrated 49
years in business this past year.
Bill Gannon has left an indelible mark on the 7 mile island and the people of the small seaside
community as a friend, advocate, volunteer and business owner. His heart and legacy will live on in the
memory of those who knew him and his beloved island.
Bill is survived by his loving wife Dorothy of 58 years. His son William and wife Chris (Casale) of
Cape May, daughter Beth and husband Tim Owen of Pittsburgh, PA, his 6 grandchildren Sean and wife
Alyssa (Perry), Shel and partner Wesley (Lauderman), Dylan and wife Emily (Adams), Grace, Timothy
and Matthew. Three Great-Grandchildren; Olivia, Joplyn and Freya.
Bill cherished his friends and family and will be sorely missed. Bill's family are mourning their loss
and planning a celebration of his life this coming Spring/Summer. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.