Fels, William, - 78, of Margate City, passed away on March 5, 2021. Husband of Bernice (nee Belliveau) and the late Eileen (nee Stein). Father of Eric (Amy) Fels. Grandfather of Allyson and Brenna Fels. Graveside Services are being held at Shalom Memorial Park. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Jewish Day School of the Lehigh Valley. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS