William H. Gaskill
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ
Gaskill, William H., - 84, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Born in Alexandria, VA to the late Jay Hunter Gaskill and Martha Inez Peed Gaskill, he moved here in 1954 from Virginia. He enjoyed drag racing and stock car racing and loved building race cars with his family. He took pride in maintaining his front yard and received many compliments from people passing by. Mr. Gaskill is survived by his daughter, Betty Ann (Stewart) Rice; his son, James H. (Cindy) Gaskill; his sister, Martha; his brother, Jay; seven grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty E. Mattox Gaskill; his son, William H. Gaskill, Jr.; and his sisters, Juanita, Bobbi, and Marie. Funeral services will be private for the family. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Radzieta Funeral Home
