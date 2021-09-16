Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Graciani Sr.
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Graciani Sr., William, - 71, of Galloway, passed away on September 6, 2021 surrounded by family. William was born June 21, 1950 and grew up in Pleasantville. He was the son of the late Aurelia G. and Andrew Hollis Hevalow and his brother Julio Sanchez. William is survived by his daughters Nancy Sonnie and Shanna Graciani, sons William Jr., Micheal and Anthony Graciani, James Dickens, his brother Herman Rivera and their spouses and children. He was a Sous Chef at some of the casinos throughout his career. For a short time, William also owned the 50's Diner in Pomona before he retired. If you didn't find William loving on his dog Lolly he would be tinkering with his truck or he would be in his garden. We will miss you, but we will always remember you with respect, admiration and love, forever! A celebration of life ceremony will be held on September 18, 2021, 12pm-2pm at Adam's Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.