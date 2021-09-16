Graciani Sr., William, - 71, of Galloway, passed away on September 6, 2021 surrounded by family. William was born June 21, 1950 and grew up in Pleasantville. He was the son of the late Aurelia G. and Andrew Hollis Hevalow and his brother Julio Sanchez. William is survived by his daughters Nancy Sonnie and Shanna Graciani, sons William Jr., Micheal and Anthony Graciani, James Dickens, his brother Herman Rivera and their spouses and children. He was a Sous Chef at some of the casinos throughout his career. For a short time, William also owned the 50's Diner in Pomona before he retired. If you didn't find William loving on his dog Lolly he would be tinkering with his truck or he would be in his garden. We will miss you, but we will always remember you with respect, admiration and love, forever! A celebration of life ceremony will be held on September 18, 2021, 12pm-2pm at Adam's Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 16, 2021.