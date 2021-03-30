Menu
William C. Hewitt
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
Hewitt, William C., - 79, of Egg Harbor Twp., passed away in the comfort of his home with his family by his side on March 22, 2021 after a very long battle with COPD. Bill was born in Absecon, NJ and raised in the Pinehurst section of Galloway Twp., NJ, he moved to Egg Harbor Twp. in 1971. He worked as a Commercial Roofer with Roofers Union Local 30 until retiring in 2001. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Patricia A. (Lear) Hewitt; Daughters, Patricia A. Drawdy and Terri L. Hewitt; Sons, William S. (Rosie) Hewitt, and Mark C. Hewitt Sr. Grandchildren; Kristopher (Taryn) Martin, William J. Hewitt, Allison J. Hewitt, Catherine m. Hewitt, Mark C. Hewitt Jr. and Katerina Hewitt. Great Grandchildren Madison, Taylor and Rylee Martin; Sister in law Jo-Ann Hewitt and many Nieces, nephews and Cousins. Bill is predeceased by his father William G Hewitt; Mother and Stepfather Bernice and William Kelly; Sister and Bother in Law, Barbara and John Kranich; Brother, Jack D. Hewitt Sr. Bill never liked to be the center of attention and per his wishes, there will be no funeral service. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 30, 2021.
Sorry about your loss. Bill and I went to school together. I just found out, my wife got a letter from Absecon, (We now live in Florida.) They heard I had passed and wanted to give my small Elect. Insp. pension to my wife! I had to prove I was still alive. But very sorry for the circumstances though with brother Bill. Sincerely; Bill H.
William Charles Hewitt - the other one!
Friend
October 3, 2021
Sorry to hear of Brother Bill's passing. We met in 5th grade when his mother started him in Decatur ave. school. As the bus driver she drove my kids in Oceanville. PHS would get our report cards mixed up! Might be related from Grandfather's brothers in Port Rep.? Also Ethel Noyes who started Smithville was a Hewitt from Port, I found out from her sister. Write me anytime for a funny story with my 1st wife at Mainland Hosp. also named Patty. [email protected]
THE OTHER -- William Charles Hewitt
School
October 3, 2021
Sorry to hear about your loss Pat Godbless you an your family Rocky an Margaret
Rocky silipena
March 30, 2021
