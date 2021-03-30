Hewitt, William C., - 79, of Egg Harbor Twp., passed away in the comfort of his home with his family by his side on March 22, 2021 after a very long battle with COPD. Bill was born in Absecon, NJ and raised in the Pinehurst section of Galloway Twp., NJ, he moved to Egg Harbor Twp. in 1971. He worked as a Commercial Roofer with Roofers Union Local 30 until retiring in 2001. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Patricia A. (Lear) Hewitt; Daughters, Patricia A. Drawdy and Terri L. Hewitt; Sons, William S. (Rosie) Hewitt, and Mark C. Hewitt Sr. Grandchildren; Kristopher (Taryn) Martin, William J. Hewitt, Allison J. Hewitt, Catherine m. Hewitt, Mark C. Hewitt Jr. and Katerina Hewitt. Great Grandchildren Madison, Taylor and Rylee Martin; Sister in law Jo-Ann Hewitt and many Nieces, nephews and Cousins. Bill is predeceased by his father William G Hewitt; Mother and Stepfather Bernice and William Kelly; Sister and Bother in Law, Barbara and John Kranich; Brother, Jack D. Hewitt Sr. Bill never liked to be the center of attention and per his wishes, there will be no funeral service. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 30, 2021.