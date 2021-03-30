Sorry about your loss. Bill and I went to school together. I just found out, my wife got a letter from Absecon, (We now live in Florida.) They heard I had passed and wanted to give my small Elect. Insp. pension to my wife! I had to prove I was still alive. But very sorry for the circumstances though with brother Bill. Sincerely; Bill H.

William Charles Hewitt - the other one! Friend October 3, 2021