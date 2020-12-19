Menu
Hicks, William Earl, Jr., - 64, of Dallas Fort Worth, Texas passed away suddenly on December 13, 2020, at home. Born on February 24th, 1964 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Marion Hicks-Brundage and William E. Hicks senior (deceased). He graduated from Atlantic City high school. Earl served in the United States Air Force for eight years, he worked in the Fort Worth Post Office for over 30 years. Earl was a fun loving person, he loved his family, traveling, taking pictures, and the Philadelphia eagles. He was predeceased by his brothers Mark, Sean, Erik, and Anthony. He is survived by his companion Sandra Hollis, Dallas Fort Worth. Children; Kevin, Croville, Cal, Maleom, and Tempest, Dallas Fort Worth, Ex-wife Caroline Hicks Johnson, and Grandchild McKenzie. Sisters; Terri (Thomas) Buchanan Ga, Donna (Michael) Las Vegas Nevada, Kim Millville Nj, Kelli Austell Ga, Staci Randallstown Md. Brother Michael Chiang-Mai Thailand. A memorial service will be held Monday, December 21, 2020, at 11 AM at Golden State Funeral home Dallas Fort Worth Texas.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Golden State Funeral home
Dallas Fort Worth, TX
