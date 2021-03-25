Howell, William E., Sr., - 86, of Atlantic City, was also known as "Night Life" or "Dixie". He died March 17, 2021, in the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. He was born January 10, 1935, in Atlantic City, New Jersey to Clara (Collette) and William E. Howell. William attended the Atlantic City public schools and graduated from Atlantic City Vocational Technical School. One of his past times was skating with his best friends and skating buddies -- Ernest Conners, Tim-Tam Cash, Tyrone Vaile, and Rev. Donald Lark. He had one of the first black owned businesses in Atlantic City, a well-known parking lot on North Carolina Avenue. He was able to give everyone in his circle of family and friends a job at least once during their working careers. He is predeceased by: his sister, Anna L. Gallagher. He leaves behind to cherish his memories: his wife, Betty J. Waller-Howell; a loving daughter, Gail C. Howell-Tabb (Flubby); two loving sons, William E. Howell, Jr. (Roció); Eric Wayne Waller (Loretta); seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; cousin, Barbara Camper; many nieces and nephews; a good friend, Aaron Speller of Jersey Doors; and a host of other family and friends. He will be truly be missed. Funeral services are private and entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 25, 2021.