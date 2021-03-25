Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William E. Howell Sr.
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
301 Absecon Boulevard
Atlantic City, NJ
Howell, William E., Sr., - 86, of Atlantic City, was also known as "Night Life" or "Dixie". He died March 17, 2021, in the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. He was born January 10, 1935, in Atlantic City, New Jersey to Clara (Collette) and William E. Howell. William attended the Atlantic City public schools and graduated from Atlantic City Vocational Technical School. One of his past times was skating with his best friends and skating buddies -- Ernest Conners, Tim-Tam Cash, Tyrone Vaile, and Rev. Donald Lark. He had one of the first black owned businesses in Atlantic City, a well-known parking lot on North Carolina Avenue. He was able to give everyone in his circle of family and friends a job at least once during their working careers. He is predeceased by: his sister, Anna L. Gallagher. He leaves behind to cherish his memories: his wife, Betty J. Waller-Howell; a loving daughter, Gail C. Howell-Tabb (Flubby); two loving sons, William E. Howell, Jr. (Roció); Eric Wayne Waller (Loretta); seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; cousin, Barbara Camper; many nieces and nephews; a good friend, Aaron Speller of Jersey Doors; and a host of other family and friends. He will be truly be missed. Funeral services are private and entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.