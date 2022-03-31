Howie, William M. "Bill", III, - 78, of Northfield, was a beloved minister, educator, and waterman, and passed away on Monday, March 28th, 2022 at his home with his wife Esther and other loving family members by his side. Bill was born in New York City in 1943 to William and Edna (Souter) Howie. He graduated from Atlantic City High School and served as a lifeguard on the AC Beach Patrol. Bill was also a lifelong sportsman with a love for the ocean. Bill graduated from Glassboro State College with a Master's Degree in education before beginning a career as an educator and minister. Always a man of extraordinary faith, Bill was a church dedicated member at Lambs Road Assembly in Sewell, NJ, where he would go on to start a private Christian school and serve as principal and assistant pastor. He then went back to public education, retiring from Williamstown High School as guidance counselor. In 2002 Bill married Esther (McLean) Portock, and together the two shared their love of the outdoors, including hiking, biking, paddle boarding, surfing, swimming, kayaking, and skiing their favorite mountains in Vermont. Together they grew a gospel ministry in Atlantic City (The People's Church of AC) to serve those they called their friends, and came alongside Behold His Glory Ministry in Philadelphia doing the same. By the power of the Holy Spirit, many were brought to the Lord through those ministries. Bill is survived by his wife Esther Howie from Northfield; four sons, Craig Howie and wife Kim of Center Valley, PA; Doug Howie and wife Jesi of Tarpon Springs, FL; Christopher Howie and wife Gupi of Washington, DC; Mark Howie and wife Jessica from Middletown, NJ. He is also survived by stepchildren Michael and Jacqueline Zarrillo of Northfield, NJ; James and Cathy Portock of Linwood, NJ; and Jason and Jennifer Portock of Chesapeake, VA. He is also mourned by his brothers Bob and wife Dale and Doug and wife Sue; 18 loving grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, with 2 more on the way. A service will be held at 9:00am at The People's Church of AC, located at 1201 Bacharach Boulevard Atlantic City, New Jersey. Interment will follow at Zion Cemetery. For condolences or directions, please visit https:\\www.adams-perfect.com/memorials/william-howie/4888284/index. php



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 31, 2022.