William M. "Bill" Howie
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Apr, 3 2022
9:00a.m.
1201 Bacharach Boulevard Pastor Sam Appiah Pastor Sigmond Canales
Howie, William M. "Bill", - 78, of Northfield, was a beloved minister, educator, and waterman, and passed away on Monday, March 28th, 2022 at his home with his wife Esther and other loving family members by his side. A funeral service will be held Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 9:00am "OUTSIDE" at The People's Church of AC, located at 1201 Bacharach Boulevard Atlantic City, New Jersey. Interment will follow at Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family for disbursement to his many "Ministries". 3 John 2 "Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health even as thy soul prospereth". For condolences or directions, please visit www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Service
9:00a.m.
1201 Bacharach Boulevard Pastor Sam Appiah Pastor Sigmond Canales
1201 Bacharach Boulevard, Atlantic City, NJ
Apr
3
Interment
Zion Cemetery
652 Zion Road, EGG HARBOR, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Esther, I am so sorry to learn of Bill's passing. He was such a dear soul. I knew him from high school days and through Bob who was in my class and is my son's godfather! He and Craig would play together as toddlers. I intend to plant a tree in Bill's memory.
Ginny Gormley
School
April 1, 2022
Dearest Esther, So sorry I am not able to be with you for Bill´s service on Sunday; but my prayers will remain with you through this very difficult time. Looking forward to hearing from you when time and emotions permit. Sending my love!
Jan McElhenny
Friend
April 1, 2022
