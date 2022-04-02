Howie, William M. "Bill", - 78, of Northfield, was a beloved minister, educator, and waterman, and passed away on Monday, March 28th, 2022 at his home with his wife Esther and other loving family members by his side. A funeral service will be held Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 9:00am "OUTSIDE" at The People's Church of AC, located at 1201 Bacharach Boulevard Atlantic City, New Jersey. Interment will follow at Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family for disbursement to his many "Ministries". 3 John 2 "Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health even as thy soul prospereth". For condolences or directions, please visit www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 2, 2022.