Jester, William "Bill", - 87, of Egg Harbor Township, went to be with the Lord on November 24, 2020. Born in Pleasantville, Bill was a lifelong resident of Egg Harbor Township. He was enlisted in the Army during the Korean War, never having to engage in actual combat. For the past 61 years Bill was an active and proud member of the IBEW. After retiring, he enjoyed himself by going to the casino and playing slots, frequenting the local auctions for a good deal, and most of all by spending time with his family who meant the world to him. Those that knew Bill, knew that he had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. William is predeceased by his Sister, Violet DeJesse, and his beloved wife, Antoinette "Dolly" Jester. Surviving are his Son, William Harrison Jester Jr and wife Desiree, Son Kenneth Souder II and wife Patricia; Grandchildren Kierstin Violet Jester, Kenneth Souder III and wife Jessica, Christopher Souder, Ashley Souder, Amanda Souder, and Great Grandchildren Kenneth Souder IV, Darcy Souder, and Jaxson Souder. At the request of the family, all arrangements are private and being handled by Adams Perfect Funeral Home



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 28, 2020.