Johnson, William M., - 76, of Absecon, NJ, passed away on March 14, 2022. Bill (as he was known to his friends and family) was born on October 2, 1945 in Goffstown, New Hampshire. He grew up in Brentwood, New York where he was known for his active mind, athletic skills as a champion wrestler and lacrosse player, and his creative shenanigans. His lacrosse abilities led him to a scholarship with the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire where he played varsity lacrosse and graduated in 1967. He later earned graduate degrees from the University of Connecticut and Harvard University. Bill started his career in government service with the State of Connecticut, before moving on to the State of New Jersey, which led to positions with the City of Atlantic City, and, later, Avalon and the City of Ventnor. He retired in 2009. Upon his retirement, Bill became active with the Atlantic County Master Gardeners and devoted many hours to maintaining the gardens at Gardner's Basin in Atlantic City. Bill was an avid reader, cyclist, and hiker. He particularly enjoyed walking on the boardwalk in Atlantic City, climbing the 228 steps in the Absecon Lighthouse, and participating in the Great Saunter around Manhattan with his wife, Joanne. Bill's other hobbies included woodworking and model railroads. Bill is predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Frances Johnson, as well as his son, Kennard Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Joanne Shepherd; his daughter, Kimberly; his son, Raymond Price and wife, Anne-Marie; his grand-daughters, Presley and Paige; his sisters, Carol, Deborah, Prudence, and Barbara and their families; and his in-laws: Carol Shepherd and John Shepherd and their families. Memorial contributions may be made to the Absecon Lighthouse via abseconlighthouse.org
