Killian, William, - 79, of North Fort Myers, passed suddenly, at home, on March 28, 2021. Bill was born in Atlantic City, NJ to Caronia (Tierney) and William Killian. He attended Holy Spirit and Atlantic City High Schools. Upon graduation Bill enlisted in the US Air Force, serving for four years. During his enlistment he met and married Jean (Ireland) Killian. While he was enlisted he owned an Austin Healy Sprite with a V8 engine. He won many trophies racing at the Pleasantville Speedway. Next to his car and family Bill loved playing Pool, and he was good at it! Together they raised two daughters, Kim Ruark (Ryan) of Palmetto, Fl. Jacquelyn Killian (Raul Cornejo) of Absecon, NJ. Bill & Jean lived in Absecon for 43 years before retiring to Florida. Bill retired from Washington National Insurance Co., Monumental Life Insurance Co. & Atlantic City Hilton. He made many life-long friends at all of theses companies. Bill & Jean owned and operated Sweet Williams Restaurant In Galloway. Bill was also a partner in Absecon Signs Bill was known for being friendly and often the life of the party! Bill enjoyed coin collecting and therefore his nickname " Coin" He enjoyed many other nicknames such as Killer, Chilly Willy, and Stonie. Bill loved, fishing, boating, and socializing with friends. He also loved the many vacations and trips that were taken with his wife and friends. In Absecon Bill was a member of the first committee to bring Recycling to the community. He was a member of Absecon Jaycees, Absecon VFW, Absecon American Legion and The Absecon Animals Club. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather to three grandchildren: Bryan McKenna, Nicole Bada, and Ian Ruark, three great-grandchildren: Chase McKenna, Aiden McKenna and Leanora Bada. Bill is predeceased by both of his parents, baby sister Mary Killian, brother-in-law Lee Ireland and most recently his brother Kyran Killian. He is survived by his brother Patrick (Joanne) Killian, sister in law Denise Killian, his cousin Jack Tierney and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Atlantic County Veteran's Cemetery in Estell Manor at 11AM on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 with a Celebration of Life Luncheon immediately following at Cousin Mario's Restaurant on Route 50 In Mays Landing. Please bring your favorite memory of Bill to share. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to Last Salute 256 Aschwind Ct., Galloway, NJ 08205



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jul. 2, 2021.