Kinney, William "Bill", - of Marmora, NJ a long time resident of Marmora passed away on Dec. 10, 2020, after a valiant fight with cancer. Born in Plymouth, Pennsylvania he was the son of the late William P. and Pearl Cooper Kinney. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 46 years, Regina. In addition, he is survived by sisters Roseann, Marie, Catherine, and brother Raymond plus several nieces and nephews. Bill attended King's College but completed his studies for a BA in History at Stockton University. He had an entrepreneurial spirit and ran successful business ventures. He opened a summer restaurant and a rental program for metal detectors. He loved stories and reading. He published two novels and was working on a third. His true calling was his management position with Frank Theaters. During his tenure with Frank Theaters, he supervised a large group of young men and women. He was truly interested and committed to helping them to become their best selves. He was a mentor, counselor, big brother, surrogate father, career consultant, and the local police. He said all the things their parents wanted them to hear and that they chose to ignore. There was no ignoring Bill. Bill was an avid hunter, fisherman, golfer, and Red Sox fan. He enjoyed hunting with his brother, Raymond in woodlands of Pennsylvania, and fishing on the shores of New Jersey with friends. He was a man to be trusted, a man of his word, and truly interested in helping everyone he befriended. No trip was too long, no chore too difficult and everyone was important and entitled to his time. He will be missed, remembered, and stories of his kindness and caring will warm the family and friends left behind. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, from 1:00 until 3 O'clock at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where a service will follow at 3 O'clock. Covid restrictions must be followed. Bill's final resting place will be on land and sea. Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678 or to Beacon Animal Rescue, 701 Butter Road, Ocean View, NJ 08230. These are two of the charities Bill supported. Condolences for the family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 14, 2020.