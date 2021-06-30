Menu
William C. "Bill" Lauth
St. Augustine Preparatory School
Spilker Funeral Home
815 Washington Street
Cape May, NJ
LAUTH, William C. "Bill", - 78, of Stone Harbor, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021, peacefully while surrounded by his family. Bill is forever loved and deeply missed by his wife of 58 years, Ann; his children, Bryan (and Teresa) Lauth and Karen Lauth; four grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Lauren, Billy and Alex; one great-grandson, Kevin; as well as his nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his two sisters, Hedwig and Delores. Anyone who knew Bill knows that he was an incredible force of kindness, strength, and love. In every endeavor he undertook, Bill gave his whole heart, whether it be his role as a Deacon at St. Brendan the Navigator, a business owner (to Pete Smith's Surf Shop and Bodine Tool Company), a member of the board at St. Augustine Preparatory School, an active member of his community, or as patriarch to his family. Bill always put the needs of others before himself, striving to make sure everything and everyone was taken care of truly and completely. He was devoted to the things that he loved, and he loved the things that he did; as was evident by his incredible work ethic and passion for perfection in all his adventures. Whatever was important to his family was important to Bill, going out of his way to assist and support them every step of the way. He never shied away from a new obligation, spearheading many projects such as the Procession of the Sea for the Feast of the Assumption, which he cherished. While Bill had the utmost respect for his responsibilities, this never prevented him from injecting some humor into any situation, making everyone feel at ease regardless of the circumstances. As a child, Bill frequently visited Wildwood with his family where he met the love of his life, Ann Lauth, while working as a lifeguard at the Chateau Blue (Ann's family's hotel). With a never-ending admiration for the ocean, Bill and Ann eventually decided to move to Stone Harbor full-time, purchasing a house on the bay. There, Bill imparted his wealth of knowledge on boating, fishing, and shell hunting to his children and grandchildren. Bill had a great love of adventure, both on land and sea, always forging new paths and making discoveries. Bill Lauth, "Pop-pop", "Uncle Bill", will live on forever in the hearts of his family of which he was so proud. Bill's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (July 2nd) at 11am in St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church, 9910 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor where his viewing will take place from 9:30am until 10:50am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Viewing
9:30a.m.
St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church
9910 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor, NJ
Jul
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church
9910 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor , NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Spilker Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am sorry about Mr. Lauth. I remember him as being such a loving dad and friend with a beautiful smile always on his face!! Please know my love and prayers are with you all at this time.
Rebecca Whitford ( Becky Brogden)
Friend
August 7, 2021
I am so sad to hear about Bill´s passing. I taught at Star of the Sea years ago. Ann was a CCD teacher. Bill adored Ann. He will be greatly missed. Prayers for his family. Rest In Peace , Bill.
Maureen Brennan
Friend
July 21, 2021
Bill and I were roommates when we were both at HUP in May. We shared the same terrible affliction, pancreatic cancer. But, this did not stop us from talking about life, Philadelphia sport teams, our careers, etc. I admired his long sleeved T-shirt from Pete´s Surf Shop and hope to pick one up when I´m in Avalon in a few weeks. I´ll wear it in his memory as he promised to bring me one as we planned to meet for dinner at Coyote Crossing. One meeting and I´ve lost a good friend. I am a Catholic but did not know that Bill was a Deacon. My condolences to Ann and the Lauth family on the passing of Bill, a truly wonderful guy and a man of faith. God Bless. George from Plymouth Meeting, PA
George Barnett
Friend
July 8, 2021
With deepest sympathy. We are so sorry for your loss.
Patti and Peter Stokes
July 4, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Diane Ridolfo
Family
July 3, 2021
Bill will forever be in our hearts.
Kristen & Jared
Family
July 3, 2021
An angel on earth now rests in peace. If only he knew the positive impact on the teens and emerging adults whom he employed. My Life, in part, is happy and productive in part because of Mr. Lauth. Mrs. Lauth, Brian, and Karen, may your do fondest memories carry you though this time of grief. Love, Carol
Carol "Goodz" Devlin
Work
July 3, 2021
My deepest sympathy at your loss. My ministerial relationship with Bill was at the Diocesan level and I always found him to be such a gentle man and a delight to be with. Blessings and peace to his family. Father Terry Odien
Father Terry Odien
July 2, 2021
Mrs Lauth, Karen and Bryan, I am so sorry for your loss. I have so many fond memories of working at Pete smith´s Surf Shop. Mrs and Mrs Lauth we´re absolutely the kindest and most generous family I have worked for. Those employee dinners every summer at the family house or at Tridi Joe´s we´re so much fun. Rest In Peace Mr Lauth. Mrs Lauth, Karen and Bryan- my thoughts and prayers are with you.
Dana McAllister Matkovic
July 2, 2021
Always a pleasure to see him assisting at mass and listening to his homilies. Just an all around nice man.
Betty and Jim Walsh
Other
July 1, 2021
My deepest sympathy. He was a kind and generous man. Ann, you are in my prayers. I wish I could be at the funeral. I will offer a Mass for his repose. Fr. Orsi
Father Michael Orsi
Other
June 30, 2021
DYNAMIC MACHINING
June 30, 2021
Ann and family, Even though I´m shedding tears for your loss, I am honored to remember one of the best people I ever met. Your love you and Bill had for each other showed and I can only imagine the grief you are all feeling. Many thoughts and prayers are with you and the family. We love you.
Sheila Meyer
Friend
June 30, 2021
Bill Lauth was a great man.
Bodine tool and Machine Co.
Work
June 30, 2021
