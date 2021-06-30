Bill and I were roommates when we were both at HUP in May. We shared the same terrible affliction, pancreatic cancer. But, this did not stop us from talking about life, Philadelphia sport teams, our careers, etc. I admired his long sleeved T-shirt from Pete´s Surf Shop and hope to pick one up when I´m in Avalon in a few weeks. I´ll wear it in his memory as he promised to bring me one as we planned to meet for dinner at Coyote Crossing. One meeting and I´ve lost a good friend. I am a Catholic but did not know that Bill was a Deacon. My condolences to Ann and the Lauth family on the passing of Bill, a truly wonderful guy and a man of faith. God Bless. George from Plymouth Meeting, PA

George Barnett Friend July 8, 2021