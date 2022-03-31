Lynam, William Paul Jr, - 74, of Seaville, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 28, 2022.
Born in Abington, PA to William Sr. and Helen Lynam, graduate of Bishop McDevitt HS, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps serving a serving a tour of duty in Vietnam as Lance Corporal. Bill retired from a career as a Program Manager in the defense industry, finishing his career with Cobham Advanced Electronics Solutions in Lansdale, PA. Bill was an avid Hobie Cat sailor for four decades as well as a well-traveled skier and a regular member of multiple golf leagues. Bill was an active member of his community as well as his church. Bill is survived by his wife Eileen (nee Clarhaut); sons Shawn (Dede) and Jason (Erika); Eileen's children Melissa Wieczorek (Theo Petron), Nathan Clime (Melissa), Timothy Clime (Christen); sister Barbara (Fraser) and grandchildren Nolan, Quinn and Zachary; Eileen's grandson Tristen as well as many relatives and friends. His Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday April 2, 2022 at 11:00AM at The Church of the Resurrection of the Saint Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 200 Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ 08223 where family and friends may visit from 10:00AM to 11:00AM. Burial will follow in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill's name to: Saint Maximilian Kolbe Food Pantry -or- Disabled American Veterans
(DAV
). For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 31, 2022.