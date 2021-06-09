McIntyre, William James, - of Somers Point, New Jersey passed away with family at his side on Monday, June 7, 2021 at the age of 73 years. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Eileen, of 50 years; son, Terry McIntyre; daughter, and son-in-law Meghan and Jeff Klauder; grandchildren, Makayla, Kieran, and Vivienne; sister, Andrea Hansberry (nee McIntyre); nephew, Michael Hansberry and niece, Sara Calabrese (nee Hansberry). He was predeceased by his parents: Gloria McIntyre (nee Heffernan) and Andrew McIntyre; sister, Tricia McIntyre. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Bill, affectionately known by friends as Mac, grew up in the Oxford Circle neighborhood where he attended St Martin of Tours, Northeast High School, and as he liked to share, the Daniel Boone School for Boys. Mac enlisted in the military when he was 17, proudly serving his country in the United States Marine Corp, LIMA Company, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines. He completed two tours in Vietnam as a demolitions expert. He was awarded multiple medals for his bravery including the National Defense Service Medial, the Vietnam Campaign Medal w/ device, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Presidential Unit Citation, the Riffle Expert Badge, and the Good Conduct Medal. Once back in the states, he enrolled at the University of Alabama, where he walked on to the football team and played for the famed coach, Bear Bryant. His next stop was the Jersey shore, settling down in Atlantic City as a bartender at The Bluebird. He quickly stole the heart of a pretty waitress from Captain Starns, and as they say, the rest is history. His law enforcement career began as a patrolman in Somers Point then Northfield, and culminated after more than 20 years with the Prosecutor's Office, serving in many units including the trial unit, the Major Crime squad, and the Violent Crime unit. He found his calling with the Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit in the Homicide Division, where he completed his career as a Detective Sergeant. Solving crimes for victims is what kept him motivated all those years. His expertise in collecting and preserving evidence landed him a consulting position with the FBI as contract agent that worked on the development of CODIS. In the final stage of his career, he ran the Atlantic County Pistol range as a Police firearms instructor, helping new and experienced officers. Mac earned a black belt in Tae Kwon Do through Master Lee. Mac loved to fish, play practical jokes, was a loyal friend, a philanthropist for many organizations, and he especially loved to spend time with his grandkids. Mac was legendary and touched many, many lives. We will miss him dearly but know his stories will last forever. A visitation will be held at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ at 6-8pm on Sunday, June 13th. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held the following day, Monday, June 14th at 11am at Saint Joseph's Church, 606 Shore Road, Somers Point. Interment and military honors will follow at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor. Memorial Donations may be made in William McIntyre's name to Atlantic City Rescue Mission at https://www.acrescuemission.org/page.aspx?pid=445
or the Wounded Warrior Project
at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/default.aspx?tsid=10043&ovr_acv_id=5246
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Meadowview Nursing Home and the nurses and doctors at AtlanticCare Mainland Hospital for their care and compassion. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 9, 2021.