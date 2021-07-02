Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
William A. McKinney Jr.
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Atlantic City High School
FUNERAL HOME
Snowden Funeral Home - Rockville
246 N. Washington Street
Rockville , MD
McKinney, Jr, William A., - 76, of Gaithersburg, MD, Mac, as he was affectionately known, transitioned to Glory on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. He will always be remembered for his quiet spirit, dry sense of humor and the way he told a great story that you later realized was a joke. He was dedicated to his faith and treasured his family and friends. He loved Jazz and R&B music, the Pittsburgh Steelers and spending with his family. Predeceased by his parents William, Sr and Isadora, He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife Vivian (née Capers), two adoring children, William A. McKinney III (Lynn), Danita Briscoe (Terry), five grandchildren, Alliyah McKinney, Saffiyah Taylor, Malik McKinney, Nina Briscoe, Rae Briscoe, one great grandchild Zara Chambers, adopted son Donzell 'Dino' Brown, two sisters Patricia Jefferson and Carolyn McKinney-Bobo, and a host of family and friends. Services will be held in Maryland.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jul. 2, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Snowden Funeral Home - Rockville
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Mac and I went to high school together. Always a nice guy.
Judith Trotter
Friend
July 2, 2021
