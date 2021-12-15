Dear wonderful Moore family It is with much sadness that I see today that Rev. Moore has passed. I always remember the times that I worshipped with you. Both Sister Patricia and Rev. Moore were sources of great inspiration and encouragement to me. I enjoyed the many times we all worshipped and fellowshiped together. I know they have both arrived back home in peace and joy. May they continue to rest in peace. Love always. Charlotte

Dr. Charlotte London Other December 15, 2021