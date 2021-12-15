Moore, Sr., William, - 82, of Egg Harbor Twp., NJ was born in Fairmont, North Carolina on June 26th, 1939 (celebrated June 20th, 1939) to Rommie and Pearline Moore, and on December 11th, 2021 he departed this life surrounded by his children. The oldest son of 12 siblings, he relocated to New Jersey in 1959 at the age of 19. In 1962 he met and married Patricia E. Jones of Atlantic City, NJ and from that union five children were born, William Jr., Renee Danielle, Robin Larraine, Rachelle Yvette, and Rhonda Raquel. In 1968, he moved the family to Leeds Avenue in Pleasantville, NJ which was the family's home for 33 years. After his retirement, he relocated to Egg Harbor Township where he resided until his passing. During the employment years, William worked full time and part time simultaneously to provide for his family. He worked many years for the Egg Harbor City Boat works in Egg Harbor City, NJ, building and painting boats. Later he became a member of the Painters Union Local 277 while employed as a professional painter at Harrah's Hotel Casino until his retirement in 2000. In 1972 William joined the Mt. Zion Baptist church where he was ordained a Deacon, sang with the Soul Stirrers Adult Choir and played his guitar every Wednesday night for the prayer meeting service alongside Rev. Rosetta Brown on the piano. Outside of the church, he sang professionally with the Soul Seekers Quartet group and the original Moore Family. In 1979, Deacon Moore answered his call to the ministry, and in September of that same year, he preached his first sermon entitled "Are you Ready?" and was licensed under the Pastoralship of the late Rev. Robert W. Ellington, and in 1988 he was ordained by the Bethany Baptist Association under the Pastoralship of Rev. Dr. Winfred J. Sanders. Rev. Moore was a graduate of Garden State Bible School and attended the Manna Bible Institute. In 1991, Rev. Moore was called to Pastor the New Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Mays Landing, NJ where he remained the pastor for 28 years. During those years, Pastor Moore literally reconstructed the church from the outside in by refurbishing the sanctuary, the sound system, the fellowship hall, the restrooms, the roof, the parking lot, the rugs, the kitchen and many other things. And even when he had to hire outside help, Pastor Moore was still in charge! He also saw to the spiritual needs of the church by Preaching every Sunday, overseeing the reconstruction of the Sunday School, Youth & Adult Bible Study, and like always, playing his guitar every Wednesday night for prayer meetings. Music in the church was very important to him, so under his guidance, six choirs were formed with the NMC Male Chorus being his favorite. Pastor Moore, Sr. continue leading the church and evangelizing up until his retirement in December 2019. In 1980, Pastor Moore was preceded by his parents and sister Earnestine; And in 2017 he was preceded by his beloved wife of 55 years First Lady Patricia E. Moore. He leaves to mourn his five children: Pastor William Moore, Jr., (Rev. Jullia), Renee Moore-Tinsley (Richard I), Rev. Dr. Robin L. Moore, Rev. Rachelle Moore-Lane (Rev. Duncan), Rhonda Moore-McQueen (Kevin); five grandchildren: Richard T. Tinsley, II, Shaina Tinsley-Lane (Barry), Jocelyn Moore, Brittany Moore & Taylor McQueen, three brothers: Frank Moore, Deacon James Moore (Dianna), George Moore; five sisters: Helen Ford, Iola Moore, Loisteen Moore, Orelean "Jackie" Hill, Nettie-Ruth Hayes (Bank Hayes), the New Mount Calvary Baptist Church Family, and a hosts of nieces, nephews and friends. Viewing: Friday, December 17th, 2021 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the New Mount Calvary Baptist Church 6755 Millville Road, Mays Landing, NJ. Final Viewing & Home-going Service: Sunday, December 19th at the Faith Baptist Church 829 Tilton Road, Pleasantville, NJ. Viewing 2:00pm, service begins at 3:00pm. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 15, 2021.