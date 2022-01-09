Mullin, William (Bill), - 91, of Ocean City, passed away on January 5th. He was 91. Bill was born in Liverpool England (home of The Beatles). At the age of 30, he emigrated to the United States to marry the love of his life, Marilyn "Joan" Halliday. From age 50 - 75, Bill was a nationally ranked distance runner. During this time, he completed over 25 marathons and took first in his age category in countless other races. Bill is survived by his dear wife Joan, two children and their spouses, Lynn & Ken Heslin and Mark & Jennifer Mullin, 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the dedicated and professional caregivers at UMC The Shores for their love and support. In the interest of safety, the family has decided to not hold a memorial service. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 9, 2022.