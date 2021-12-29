Myers, William A. "Bill", Jr., - 51, of Hammonton, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021. Born in Camden, NJ, Bill was raised in Collings Lakes and graduated from Buena Regional High School in 1988. He later moved to Hammonton, where he lived for thirty-three years. Bill was the founder and owner of Myers Plumbing Company, which he proudly operated for thirty years. Prior to the plumbing business, he owned a landscaping business. He was a member of the Vineland chapter of the NJ State League of Master Plumbers, where he served as President from 2018 to 2019. An avid traveler, Bill went on two coast-to-coast road trips with his family. He also participated in the MS City to Shore bike tour. Bill is predeceased by his father William A. Myers Sr., his mother Mary Joanne (nee Walter) and sister Lori Anne, mother-in-law Donna Bonow. He is survived by his wife Nancy, his children Emily, Elizabeth, and Billy, his Sisters Dawn (Michael) Fountas, Hope (Steve) Ammirato, his sister-in-law Jenny Forrest (Christopher), his father-in-law Lawrence Bonow, and his many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 10 AM at the St. Mary of Mount Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church on 3rd and French St. Hammonton. There will be a brief visitation held beforehand at 9:30. Another visitation will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 6 to 8 PM at the Landolfi Funeral Home, located at 237 Bellevue Avenue, Hammonton. The interment will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery immediately following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mary of Mt Carmel Parish 226 French St, Hammonton, NJ 08037 or The Pilgrim Academy Technical High School 301 W Moss Mill Rd, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215. Condolences:www.landolfihammonton.com



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 29, 2021.