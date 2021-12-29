Myers, William A. "Bill", Jr., - 51, of Hammonton, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021. Born in Camden, NJ, Bill was raised in Collings Lakes and graduated from Buena Regional High School in 1988. He later moved to Hammonton, where he lived for thirty-three years. Bill was the founder and owner of Myers Plumbing Company, which he proudly operated for thirty years. Prior to the plumbing business, he owned a landscaping business. He was a member of the Vineland chapter of the NJ State League of Master Plumbers, where he served as President from 2018 to 2019. An avid traveler, Bill went on two coast-to-coast road trips with his family. He also participated in the MS City to Shore bike tour. Bill is predeceased by his father William A. Myers Sr., his mother Mary Joanne (nee Walter) and sister Lori Anne, mother-in-law Donna Bonow. He is survived by his wife Nancy, his children Emily, Elizabeth, and Billy, his Sisters Dawn (Michael) Fountas, Hope (Steve) Ammirato, his sister-in-law Jenny Forrest (Christopher), his father-in-law Lawrence Bonow, and his many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 10 AM at the St. Mary of Mount Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church on 3rd and French St. Hammonton. There will be a brief visitation held beforehand at 9:30. Another visitation will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 6 to 8 PM at the Landolfi Funeral Home, located at 237 Bellevue Avenue, Hammonton. The interment will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery immediately following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mary of Mt Carmel Parish 226 French St, Hammonton, NJ 08037 or The Pilgrim Academy Technical High School 301 W Moss Mill Rd, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215. Condolences:www.landolfihammonton.com
I am beyond saddened to hear of Bill's passing. He has always been a great plumber, but an even more incredible human being. Rest in Heavenly Peace, until we meet again.
Charlene Maycott
February 14, 2022
Bill was not only a great and dependable plumber, he was also a very nice person who actually cared about people. He will be deeply missed. by all who knew him.
zack bocelle
Friend
January 1, 2022
I am so sorry to hear about Bill he was a great plumber and was a character I am heartbroken
Mary Ann Kinder
December 31, 2021
I am heartbroken. I´ve know Bill for almost half my life. He was my grandparents landscaper and would come to the bank where I worked to cash his checks. When I bought my home there was only one person I trusted to be my plumber. He was a great man and will be missed terribly.
Albert Facenda III
December 30, 2021
My heart is broken over the news that Bill has passed. I just can´t believe it! He was a man of prayer. Bill was our plumber and faithful friend. Bill loved his children very much and always spoke about them. He was so happy that his son was attending the technical high school at Pilgrim Academy. Praying for the family. He will be greatly missed.
Edie Wagner
December 30, 2021
So sorry to here about Bill. He was our plumber for many years. We could always rely on him when we needed him, which was often, since we lived in an older home. We enjoyed his sense of humor.
Praying that the Lord will give you comfort.
Truly,
Andy and Antonia Schiffer
Antonia Schiffer
Work
December 30, 2021
Dear Meyers family,
My husband Scott and I have been devastated over the news of Bill`s passing!!! He was a good friend and a loyal customer. He also was so kind hearted and generous! Is is and will continue to be sorely missed! Our thoughts and sympathies are with you!!!
Jessica Senn
December 30, 2021
Was so shocked to hear of Bill´s passing He was our plumber and friend for many years and came to our rescue many times. RIP Bill Condolences to the family.
Edie Harker
Other
December 29, 2021
Bill was a great guy! He came to the rescue many times for my family and me. I will miss seeing him working at the Hammonton Swim Club where he dedicated a lot of his free time. He was always trying to help people and loved talking about his kids. Bill, you will be sorely missed.
Bill Fackelman
Friend
December 29, 2021
Bill has been our family plumber for approximately 15 years. Very detailed oriented and fair. Bill was a faithful prayer warrior always sending messages for those who needed extra prayers. He will be greatly missed. Condolences to his wife and children. May God Bless You. Angie Brown
Angie Brown
Friend
December 29, 2021
IF YOU EVER NEEDED A FRIEND BILL WAS THE ONE TO CALL. IN THE FEW YEARS THAT WE HAVE KNOWN HIM IT WAS A TRUE PLEASURE. OUR SYMPATHIES GO OUT TO HIS FAMILY AT THIS TIME. RIP BILLY WE WILL MISS YOU..........
DIANE AND LOU SPENA
December 29, 2021
He was the best plumber ever and i will surely miss him . God bless his family in this time of need.
Ralph C Marone
Work
December 29, 2021
I met Bill in 1993, thru the yellow pages, with a plumbing emergency, and he was my plumber & best of all, friend ever since. Bill was a great guy & I was so blessed to have known him. I will miss knowing he is no longer here, but I know he is in the best place ever!! Rest in Peace Bill
Marie Ruhland
Friend
December 29, 2021
Bill was a good friend of mine, my heart goes out to the family, Bill you will be missed by all Godbless you, hope to see you in the after life, your good friend Rocky
Rocky Silipena
Friend
December 29, 2021
Bill was our past Pres. & very concerned about the plumbing trade & ways to promote it to younger people who may be interested . Our sympathies go out to the family .
Vineland Master Plumbers Asso.
December 29, 2021
Bill told my mother, Lena Moffa, frequently that she was his first customer in Hammonton. He was always fair and went out of his way to help my mother, whether it was lowering her bill, or having a cup of coffee, and chatting with her. He was very kind. My mother passed 9/2/2021 at 102. Bill was a pallbearer and stayed with us throughout the viewing, mass, burial and luncheon. He was an extremely nice man. May he R.I.P.