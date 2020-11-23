Menu
Birch, William N, - 70, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully at home on November 18. The son of Charles (Willis) and Mary Ruth (Applegate) Birch is survived by his sister Kathleen (Birch) Ganiel and brother Robert Birch and pre-deceased by brother Barrett Birch. Bill was a 1968 graduate of Oakcrest High School and attended Atlantic Community College. He graduated from Stockton University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business. He attended Massanutten Military Academy in Woodstock, VA. Later on, Bill was employed by Stockton University for 27 years. He will be sadly missed by many family and friends.
