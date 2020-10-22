Menu
William P. "Billy" Santelli Jr.
Santelli, William 'Billy" P., Jr., - 61, of Vineland, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2020, at his home surrounded by his caretaker and friend. He graduated from Hammonton High School in 1977. Billy owned and operated Santelli Trucking Inc. which was a very successful trucking business that he started at the age of 17, buying his first of many trucks while working alongside of his father for many years. Billy loved baseball, especially the Hammonton Little League. He enjoyed hunting in Wyoming. He was an avid coin collector and had a fascination with the Old West and western movies. Billy was a "rock star" and lived his life on his terms, with no regrets. He is survived by two children, William P. Santelli III and Nazareno R. Santelli; his mother, Yvonne Galletta; his sisters, Lori Santelli and Linda Santelli; and his longtime friend and first employee Richie Croff. Billy was also survived by friend Albert Tomasello; companion and love of his life Kati Etzel and his dog Radar. Billy was predeceased by his father, William P Santelli Sr. A funeral home visitation will be held on Friday from 9am to 11am followed by a funeral service 11am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Hammonton. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, everyone is required to wear a mask and social distance. Donations in memory of Billy may be made to: Heartland Hospice, 2111 New Rd #100, Northfield, NJ 08225, or Vineland EMS, 640 E Wood St #4, Vineland, NJ 08360. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360
Oct
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360
Funeral services provided by:
Rone Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
I owe a great deal of my early success to Bill. He was the local backbone of the Chilean Fruit deal almost from the start. Knowing our produce was be delivered on one of Bill’s “Battle Wagons” was a true comfort. RIP Bill.
Bob Riedel
Coworker
October 21, 2020
Sorry to hear about my best boss passing. He was always help you when you need it. RIP Billy You will be missed.
Jeffrey Myers
Coworker
October 21, 2020
Going to miss you Billy, but I will always have those memories of our convoys heading out from the block to Hunts Point back in the day as well as other markets around the country . It was always a welcome sight to see the block gang on the road, My condolences to the friends and family of this fine gentleman.
Sonny Tassone
Friend
October 21, 2020
You are loved and will be missed by so many. Rest peacefully, Billy.❤
Debbie
Friend
October 20, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Annette Rambone
Friend
October 20, 2020