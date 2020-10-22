Santelli, William 'Billy" P., Jr., - 61, of Vineland, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2020, at his home surrounded by his caretaker and friend. He graduated from Hammonton High School in 1977. Billy owned and operated Santelli Trucking Inc. which was a very successful trucking business that he started at the age of 17, buying his first of many trucks while working alongside of his father for many years. Billy loved baseball, especially the Hammonton Little League. He enjoyed hunting in Wyoming. He was an avid coin collector and had a fascination with the Old West and western movies. Billy was a "rock star" and lived his life on his terms, with no regrets. He is survived by two children, William P. Santelli III and Nazareno R. Santelli; his mother, Yvonne Galletta; his sisters, Lori Santelli and Linda Santelli; and his longtime friend and first employee Richie Croff. Billy was also survived by friend Albert Tomasello; companion and love of his life Kati Etzel and his dog Radar. Billy was predeceased by his father, William P Santelli Sr. A funeral home visitation will be held on Friday from 9am to 11am followed by a funeral service 11am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Hammonton. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, everyone is required to wear a mask and social distance. Donations in memory of Billy may be made to: Heartland Hospice, 2111 New Rd #100, Northfield, NJ 08225, or Vineland EMS, 640 E Wood St #4, Vineland, NJ 08360. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 22, 2020.