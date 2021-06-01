Penman VI, William Joseph Richard, - 41, of Mays Landing, NJ passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Bill was born in Atlantic City, NJ to William and Nancylee (Ludecke) Penman on March 7, 1980. He is predeceased by his paternal grandparents William and Theresa Penman, his maternal grandparents Leroy and Peggy Ludecke, Sr. and his Aunt and New York Times Best Selling author, Sharon Kay Penman. He will be lovingly remembered by his father, William Penman of Absecon, NJ, his mother Nancylee Bostic and his Aunt Shirley Ludecke both of West Atlantic City, NJ and his Great Aunt Jean Campbell of Somers Point, NJ. and his close family friend Michelle. Bill had a very special bond with three young people whom he loved very much: Dakota and Ryleigh Gorman and Ethan Pachelli. His precious cats Bella and Alice will sadly miss him too. Bill graduated from Holy Spirit High School in 1998 and attended Fitchburg State College in Massachusetts. Bill worked at area restaurants as a server and bartender. More recently he was self-employed driving his Jitney. Bill was involved in all different kinds of sports; football, basketball, baseball, crew, and swimming. He spent his entire youth participating in athletic teams both in elementary and high school. Bill always stood up for his countless friends, the underdog, or anyone he thought was being mistreated. Bill always thought that kindness was never wasted and enjoyed a lifetime of helping his friends. Especially his closest friends, Mark Gorman, Sarah Shreer, Amanda Vogel-Jerome and Jessica Godfrey who all grew up together. One of Bill's greatest joys was spending time with family and friends playing cards and games. Bill was an animal lover and had a variety of pets his entire life. Bill was a huge fan and cheered on his Indianapolis Colts. Bill and his dad enjoyed picking Fantasy Football teams each football season. He was quite the cook. Bill enjoyed cooking new recipes for his dad and many friends. Bill loved the ocean and beach and participated annually in the Polar Bear Plunge. For many years Bill planted a flower garden for his mom on Mother's Day. He was an avid reader and was always up for a good adventure. Bill loved all those he came in contact with and they loved him. He enjoyed all types of movies and often he would call his mom and dad and make movie recommendations. He had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. Bill's favorite holiday was Halloween, he loved to get dressed up in elaborate costumes. He loved country music and Texas and lived there on two different occasions. There are some who, when they die, the whole world seems less bright. Bill Penman was one of those people. He shared his BIG heart and kind way with friends and strangers alike. May we continue Bill's work of making this world a better place and may his infectious smile and spirit stay with us always. Friends and family are welcomed to attend visitation on Saturday, June 5th at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street in Mays Landing, NJ from 1:30-3:00pm. Services will begin at 3:00pm. All are welcome, please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Bill's name to The Absecon Blue Devil's Football Organization PO Box 291 Absecon, NJ 08201 or The Humane Society of Atlantic County, 1400 Absecon Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 1, 2021.