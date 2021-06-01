Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Joseph Richard Penman VI
1980 - 2021
BORN
1980
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Holy Spirit High School
FUNERAL HOME
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St
Mays Landing, NJ
Penman VI, William Joseph Richard, - 41, of Mays Landing, NJ passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Bill was born in Atlantic City, NJ to William and Nancylee (Ludecke) Penman on March 7, 1980. He is predeceased by his paternal grandparents William and Theresa Penman, his maternal grandparents Leroy and Peggy Ludecke, Sr. and his Aunt and New York Times Best Selling author, Sharon Kay Penman. He will be lovingly remembered by his father, William Penman of Absecon, NJ, his mother Nancylee Bostic and his Aunt Shirley Ludecke both of West Atlantic City, NJ and his Great Aunt Jean Campbell of Somers Point, NJ. and his close family friend Michelle. Bill had a very special bond with three young people whom he loved very much: Dakota and Ryleigh Gorman and Ethan Pachelli. His precious cats Bella and Alice will sadly miss him too. Bill graduated from Holy Spirit High School in 1998 and attended Fitchburg State College in Massachusetts. Bill worked at area restaurants as a server and bartender. More recently he was self-employed driving his Jitney. Bill was involved in all different kinds of sports; football, basketball, baseball, crew, and swimming. He spent his entire youth participating in athletic teams both in elementary and high school. Bill always stood up for his countless friends, the underdog, or anyone he thought was being mistreated. Bill always thought that kindness was never wasted and enjoyed a lifetime of helping his friends. Especially his closest friends, Mark Gorman, Sarah Shreer, Amanda Vogel-Jerome and Jessica Godfrey who all grew up together. One of Bill's greatest joys was spending time with family and friends playing cards and games. Bill was an animal lover and had a variety of pets his entire life. Bill was a huge fan and cheered on his Indianapolis Colts. Bill and his dad enjoyed picking Fantasy Football teams each football season. He was quite the cook. Bill enjoyed cooking new recipes for his dad and many friends. Bill loved the ocean and beach and participated annually in the Polar Bear Plunge. For many years Bill planted a flower garden for his mom on Mother's Day. He was an avid reader and was always up for a good adventure. Bill loved all those he came in contact with and they loved him. He enjoyed all types of movies and often he would call his mom and dad and make movie recommendations. He had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. Bill's favorite holiday was Halloween, he loved to get dressed up in elaborate costumes. He loved country music and Texas and lived there on two different occasions. There are some who, when they die, the whole world seems less bright. Bill Penman was one of those people. He shared his BIG heart and kind way with friends and strangers alike. May we continue Bill's work of making this world a better place and may his infectious smile and spirit stay with us always. Friends and family are welcomed to attend visitation on Saturday, June 5th at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street in Mays Landing, NJ from 1:30-3:00pm. Services will begin at 3:00pm. All are welcome, please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Bill's name to The Absecon Blue Devil's Football Organization PO Box 291 Absecon, NJ 08201 or The Humane Society of Atlantic County, 1400 Absecon Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Visitation
1:30p.m.
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St, Mays Landing, NJ
Jun
5
Service
3:00p.m.
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St, Mays Landing, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Boakes Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
19 Entries
Dear Nancy and Bill: I am so sorry to hear of the tragic loss of your son, Bill. I have fond memories of him when Nancy and I worked together at the ACCEPPT program.
Nancy Powell
Family
June 22, 2021
Bill, please accept my deepest sympathy and know you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Pete Santilli
June 13, 2021
Bill and aunt Nancy, I was really sad to hear of Billy´s passing, and I give my condolences to the both of you, and will continue to pray for you both. Aunt Nancy, I love you very much
Tammy Bostic
Family
June 5, 2021
Nancy we are so sorry to hear of the passing of your son. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this most difficult time. Wanda and Ed
Wanda Schafer
June 4, 2021
I gonna miss you so much bill , I always called you Nabor , you were like a brother to me and I can´t believe your gonna my kids adored you as did hi , see you on the other side my friend rest easy love you nabor
Jamie petersen
Friend
June 4, 2021
Dear Nancy Lee by the Sea, I love you and think of you often. Your son was a wonderful man. Please be very proud of all he stood for. And enjoy your sweet flower garden. Nancy A. Ocean City
Nancy
June 4, 2021
Nancylee and family, I am so very sorry for your loss. I will keep your family in my prayers.
Dominic Giovanetti
Other
June 1, 2021
Friend
Friend
June 1, 2021
Friend
Friend
June 1, 2021
Friend
Friend
June 1, 2021
Friend
Friend
June 1, 2021
Sweet Bill Moments.
Friend
Friend
June 1, 2021
Friend
Friend
June 1, 2021
Friend
Friend
June 1, 2021
Friend
Friend
June 1, 2021
Friend
Friend
June 1, 2021
It is with a heavy heart I acknowledge the passing of Bill. Experiences we shared are unforgettable. I wish Bill a peaceful eternal rest.
Friend
Friend
June 1, 2021
I´m very sorry to hear of the loss of your beautiful son, my deepest condolences.
Marcia Hilliard
Other
June 1, 2021
Bill, No words can ease the pain of losing A child. My prayers go out to you at this difficult time. Carol Oliver (MTHS)
Carol Oliver
June 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 19 of 19 results