Pickering, William, - age 74, of Ocean City, passed away peacefully at his home in Ocean City, NJ on March 22, 2021. Born on June 9, 1946 in Westmont, NJ, he grew up in Stratford, NJ and graduated from Sterling High School. He served in the Seabees and was a veteran of the Vietnam war. He was a loving husband, caring father, devoted grandfather, and true friend to many. He was a member of the Washington Township Jaycees where he met many of his closest friends with whom he played in the local basketball and softball leagues. He enjoyed coaching his children's sports teams and being their biggest fan in the crowd. He spent his golden years in Ocean City, relaxing on the beach, riding his bike along the boardwalk, and playing golf. He is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Eileen Pickering, whom he always thanked for giving him the best years of his life. His son, William Pickering Jr. and his wife Becky of Cherry Hill, NJ. Daughter, Kimberly Pickering of Egg Harbor Twp. Daughter, Melissa Pickering of Northfield, NJ. Son, Teddy Pickering of Philadelphia, PA. And his youngest child, Amanda Pickering of Philadelphia, PA. He is also survived by his sister, Maryann Vecchio and her husband Larry. He was the proud grandfather of Brittany Pickering, William Pickering II, Brandi Bowers, Sage Boyle and Kai Boyle. His Funeral Service will be offered on Thursday, April 1st at 11:30 am from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from 10:00 am until 11:15 am. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant House, 929 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 28, 2021.