Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William J. Rasch Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home
304 Shore Rd
Somers Point, NJ
Rasch, William J., Sr., - 87, of Somers Point, passed away on March 9, 2021. Bill loved the outdoors and his family. Predeceased by his wife Barbara and son Billy II. Survived by his son Jay (Terri), daughter Sherri, grandchildren Julie, Jaclyn, Jay Jr., Billy III, and Matthew, and 14 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Thursday, March 11th, 6-8pm at Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, 304 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ 08244. Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery will be held privately. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Funeral service
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home
304 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Sad to hear of Billys passing. I am Bob's daughter. You have my deepest sympathy. Please reach out, if you want to connect.
Sandy Rasch
March 22, 2021
Sherri, Jay, Terri and kids, I just heard that Bill passed away, so sorry to hear that. He was a good man. He was always happy to see me and I felt the same toward him. May he rest in peace. My condolences to all of you.
Newt Johnson
March 15, 2021
rest in peace my friend .To the family remember the good times . Bill say hello to friends we shared .Dawes ave school 6th grade . Walt S and hunting Tommy F and cars Bob S and stories . Say hello to all the kids from somers point we shared Those many years ago :henny bruce"
henry bruce
March 12, 2021
You were a great Uncle with a big personality and a passion for life! Rest in peace dear man and now you are with your love, and best friend. Much love, Patricia xo
Patricia Gregory
March 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results