Rasch, William J., Sr., - 87, of Somers Point, passed away on March 9, 2021. Bill loved the outdoors and his family. Predeceased by his wife Barbara and son Billy II. Survived by his son Jay (Terri), daughter Sherri, grandchildren Julie, Jaclyn, Jay Jr., Billy III, and Matthew, and 14 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Thursday, March 11th, 6-8pm at Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, 304 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ 08244. Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery will be held privately. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 11, 2021.