Roberts, William S., Jr. "Billy", - 63, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Atlanticare Regional Medical Center, Galloway, N.J. He was born in Philadelphia, PA., and was a lifelong area resident of Tuckerton and Little Egg Harbor. Billy had a lifelong career as a self-employed truck driver, working with Dabco Transportation over the years. He was an extremely hard worker who took great pride in, and excellent care of his Peterbuilt. Billy was very friendly and loved to converse with family and friends. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. Bill was predeceased by his parents William S. Sr. and Edna Roberts, sisters June Seefelt "AKA Bubber", Nancy Horneff, and his lifelong companion Debbie Hopson. He is survived by sisters Robin Kurzrok of, Little Egg Harbor, N.J., and Carol Blight, of Sheridan, MT., nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Burial and graveside services will be Monday, March 15, 2021, at 11 AM, in Greenwood Cemetery, N. Green St., Tuckerton, N.J. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Burial and graveside services will be Monday, March 15, 2021, at 11 AM, in Greenwood Cemetery, N. Green St., Tuckerton, N.J. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A celebration of life to be announced, at a later date.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 13, 2021.