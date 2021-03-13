Oh Bill,I’m so devastated by your loss,,we just talked hours before,,,there’s so much to say,you have been in mine and my siblings lives for over 35yrs.,you took on the role as Stepdad,Grandfather and a great role model! You were always there for me when I needed someone to talk to in my teen years, when I was sad,,,my first breakup with my boyfriend,lol,,,breaking us sisters up when fighting,,and always being there for our Mother and especially the way you loved her.We had a wonderful time growing up with you in our lives,You were very smart and such a had worker,I can’t say enough about you! I will miss our inner outings with the girls and you coming in Jts to see me everyday you had off! The only thing I regret is not telling you enough how much I truly loved you,and respected you.You were loved more than you knew! I’m so thankful for our conversation hours before you left this world.We are all so saddened by your loss and I will Never forget you Bill,I’ll Love and Miss you Forever,,Love your Stepdaughter Stephanie❤

Stephanie Grayson Daughter March 14, 2021