William S. "Billy" Roberts Jr.
Roberts, William S., Jr. "Billy", - 63, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Atlanticare Regional Medical Center, Galloway, N.J. He was born in Philadelphia, PA., and was a lifelong area resident of Tuckerton and Little Egg Harbor. Billy had a lifelong career as a self-employed truck driver, working with Dabco Transportation over the years. He was an extremely hard worker who took great pride in, and excellent care of his Peterbuilt. Billy was very friendly and loved to converse with family and friends. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. Bill was predeceased by his parents William S. Sr. and Edna Roberts, sisters June Seefelt "AKA Bubber", Nancy Horneff, and his lifelong companion Debbie Hopson. He is survived by sisters Robin Kurzrok of, Little Egg Harbor, N.J., and Carol Blight, of Sheridan, MT., nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Burial and graveside services will be Monday, March 15, 2021, at 11 AM, in Greenwood Cemetery, N. Green St., Tuckerton, N.J. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON is handling the arrangements. A celebration of life to be announced, at a later date. For condolences, visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Greenwood Cemetery
N. Green St., Tuckerton, NJ
So sad Bill I will miss you my friend. At Godfrey Sr
Andrew T Godfrey Sr
Family
March 26, 2021
I very seldom look at the obituaries...I did yesterday...and saw Billy's name. I remember him as a little boy, and was so saddened to see his name. May you find peace with happy memories of him. With deepest sympathy. Tanya Gomulka
tanya gomulka
Friend
March 17, 2021
The Martin family expresses their heartfelt condolences. We always enjoyed seeing and talking with Billy at family gathering over the years. We will miss his welcoming spirit.
Martin Family
March 14, 2021
Oh Bill,I’m so devastated by your loss,,we just talked hours before,,,there’s so much to say,you have been in mine and my siblings lives for over 35yrs.,you took on the role as Stepdad,Grandfather and a great role model! You were always there for me when I needed someone to talk to in my teen years, when I was sad,,,my first breakup with my boyfriend,lol,,,breaking us sisters up when fighting,,and always being there for our Mother and especially the way you loved her.We had a wonderful time growing up with you in our lives,You were very smart and such a had worker,I can’t say enough about you! I will miss our inner outings with the girls and you coming in Jts to see me everyday you had off! The only thing I regret is not telling you enough how much I truly loved you,and respected you.You were loved more than you knew! I’m so thankful for our conversation hours before you left this world.We are all so saddened by your loss and I will Never forget you Bill,I’ll Love and Miss you Forever,,Love your Stepdaughter Stephanie❤
Stephanie Grayson
Daughter
March 14, 2021
You,me and Bubber had a lot of good teenager fun years ago!l will miss all the good times we used to have.
Kirk Larson
Friend
March 13, 2021
You were a great father to me and my siblings and a wonderful man to my mother. I'm so glad we had you in our lives. You worked very hard to take care of us and you instilled a strong work ethic in us kids. I will miss you terribly and I hope you know how loved you are. I'll never forget you rip bill. Xoxo
Vonnie
Daughter
March 12, 2021
I will miss you always Bill❤ Our meetings at Jts restaurant to see Stephanie,and our daily calls at least 5 times a day. I Have known you at least 30 yrs,but the past 3 we really have become close! I will cherish our friendship forever.please give my brother a big hug for me!! Until we meet again Bill, I will miss you lots!!❤
Angela O’Connell
Friend
March 12, 2021
Bill was a great father to me and all of my siblings. He treated us as his own I couldn't have asked for a better man for my mother, he truly loved her. I'll miss bill and the fun times we've had . Im sure mother was there to greet him when he entered heaven but I wish we had more time with him here. I love ya Bill and I'll miss you. Xoxo
Vonnie Hopson
Daughter
March 12, 2021
