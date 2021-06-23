Seher, William, - 89, of Voorhees, NJ, William Seher passed away on June 19, 2021. Born and raised in Ventnor, NJ. He was survived by his beloved wife Kathy (nee Morand) and brothers Robert Seher (Marizita) of Haddonfield and Chris Seher (Alrene) of Absecon. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. William was a veteran of the US Army. He served his country in combat for 3 years in The Korean War. Burial Service and military honors will be held at 130PM on Wednesday, June 30th, at the Brig. General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, North Hanover Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in William's name to the Animal Welfare Association of New Jersey (www.awanj.org
).
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 23, 2021.