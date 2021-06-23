Menu
William Seher
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
Seher, William, - 89, of Voorhees, NJ, William Seher passed away on June 19, 2021. Born and raised in Ventnor, NJ. He was survived by his beloved wife Kathy (nee Morand) and brothers Robert Seher (Marizita) of Haddonfield and Chris Seher (Alrene) of Absecon. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. William was a veteran of the US Army. He served his country in combat for 3 years in The Korean War. Burial Service and military honors will be held at 130PM on Wednesday, June 30th, at the Brig. General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, North Hanover Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in William's name to the Animal Welfare Association of New Jersey (www.awanj.org).

Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Burial
1:30p.m.
the Brig
NJ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Chris and Arlene, I am so sorry for your loss.
Kathy Fenwick
June 23, 2021
