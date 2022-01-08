Menu
William Shourds
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation - Wilmington
1535 S. 41st Street
Wilmington, NC
Shourds, William, - 89, of Wilmington, Reverend Wm A Shourds went to his eternal resting place, Jan. 4, 2022. Joining his beloved wife Claire & Son Robert. Bill attended South Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary then moved to Wilm. N.C where Bill & Claire loved and served the Lord. Together they served in many different ministries. Survived by his children, Misse (Dewey) Raylman, Pat (Lou) Cole, Jonathan (Cathy) Shourds, Pam (Mike) Haucks, Gordon (Heather) Shourds, Frank (Heather) Shourds. Survived by 12 grandchildren. Lesha, Jena, Alinda, Kelly, Jonathan 2nd, William, Michael, Amanda, Michael, Christoper, Jonathan & Caitlyn, 14 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild. Extended Family, Tracy, Marianne & Lorraine, Also his nephews Richard (Michelle) & Paul Josephsen, nieces, Brenda. (Lee) Reid & Audrey (Fred) Lawrence. Also survived by his dearest Friend's Don Warren, Glenn Kling & Larry Matheny. As well as many other Friends. Memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at 11 AM at Scott's Hill Baptist Church, Wilm N.C. In lieu of flowers, Donations to International Seaman Center, PO Box 486, Wilm. NC 28401 is preferred.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Scott's Hill Baptist Church
Wilm, NC
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation - Wilmington
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Margaret L Mason-Elliott
January 12, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
lORRAINE
January 12, 2022
Dad will be surely missed by All . He touched many lives serving the Lord. .
Misse
Family
January 9, 2022
Peace and Blessings to Family. I know you're at Peace with now. And I can still see you smiling...
Marge & Bill Elliott
Family
January 8, 2022
