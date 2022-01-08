Shourds, William, - 89, of Wilmington, Reverend Wm A Shourds went to his eternal resting place, Jan. 4, 2022. Joining his beloved wife Claire & Son Robert. Bill attended South Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary then moved to Wilm. N.C where Bill & Claire loved and served the Lord. Together they served in many different ministries. Survived by his children, Misse (Dewey) Raylman, Pat (Lou) Cole, Jonathan (Cathy) Shourds, Pam (Mike) Haucks, Gordon (Heather) Shourds, Frank (Heather) Shourds. Survived by 12 grandchildren. Lesha, Jena, Alinda, Kelly, Jonathan 2nd, William, Michael, Amanda, Michael, Christoper, Jonathan & Caitlyn, 14 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild. Extended Family, Tracy, Marianne & Lorraine, Also his nephews Richard (Michelle) & Paul Josephsen, nieces, Brenda. (Lee) Reid & Audrey (Fred) Lawrence. Also survived by his dearest Friend's Don Warren, Glenn Kling & Larry Matheny. As well as many other Friends. Memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at 11 AM at Scott's Hill Baptist Church, Wilm N.C. In lieu of flowers, Donations to International Seaman Center, PO Box 486, Wilm. NC 28401 is preferred.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2022.