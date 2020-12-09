Menu
William Sikora
Pilgrim Academy
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL
Sikora, William, - 98, of Bonita Springs, William Sikora, loving husband, father, grand-father, great grandfather and Veteran passed away Monday, December 7, 2020. "Bill" leaves behind his loving wife Lillian (Granick) of 75 years of marriage, and leaves behind his family of 34. Bill was a legendary entrepreneur who accolades include his own business at age 9 in Camden, NJ selling fruit off his pony led wagon through town. This later led to his own grocery store- "Billy's Groceries," his first apartment complex at 15 yrs. old, then he purchased and grew the locally famous Collmont Diner, and built the Country Squire Inn (Cherry Hill). Bill's life took a dramatic change when he bought a Mobile Food Equipment Manufacturing Company he named Custom Sales & Service (Hammonton) where he led for over 60 years selling Food Trucks and Carts all over the world. Bill's life was investing in others whether they were his children, grandchildren, employees, family's wanting to get into their own food business or strangers in another world he would never meet. He had a strong faith and he would testify that his great God allowed him to support missionaries all over the world, build a hospital for the blind in Africa, a school for the deaf in Peru, an orphan home in Romania, an orphanage in Myanmar, a number of churches in Haiti and much more. A celebration service will be held at Gospel Baptist Church, Bonita Springs, FL (www.gospelbaptistchurch.com) on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11:00am, and live-streamed through Gospel's website to Victory Bible Church, Hammonton, NJ (www.vbchammonton.org) To view the Memorial Service, proceed to your Facebook account and search "Gospel Baptist Church, Bonita Springs, FL". In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to The Pilgrim Academy (pilgrimacademy.org). Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Gospel Baptist Church
Bonita Springs, FL
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
So sorry to hear about this wonderful man. Knew bill and his family over 40 years. Always took great care of me during the visits to custom sales. Any time I was there he would always introduce me to his other customers and share with them on how long we knew each other. Rest In Peace my friend, see you on the other side. My deepest sympathy to Linda,billy, and Steve.
Mike the hot dog man
January 17, 2022
Bill was the most influential person in my life! He showed me patience and how to deal with people! I am thankful every day for the priveledge of having the beauty of knowing him! I am so thankful for the years of knowing him! God bless you and RIP!
Bruce Stockberger
February 28, 2021
I worked for Bill at his plant in Hamonton, NJ and he proved to be the the most respectable person I have ever met. He had a deep abiding faith in The Lord and was a true gentleman! I have never met a man that I respected more!
Bruce Stockberger
February 27, 2021
Rest In Peace, Mr Sikora
Dotty Inferrera Orlandini
December 11, 2020
I knew Bill well, from the Country Squire days.RIP my friend you were a true gentleman.
Jack Mitchell
Friend
December 10, 2020
I worked for Mr. Sikora from 1995-97 along side his son David. He was a good man and was always very good to me. I hope him and David have reunited. My sincere condolences to the entire Sikora family, you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Lou DeStefano
December 10, 2020
It is with a great deal of sadness I convey my condolences to Bill's entire family. There is not enough space here to tell everyone what Bill meant to me. I never would have bought my first home without Bill's help, and it wasn't financial. In the later years he was a Christian inspiration to me long before I asked Jesus into my heart. Thank you Lord for having Bill in my life and for making it possible for us to meet again in Heaven, In Jesus Mighty Name, Amen.
John J. Alliano Sr.
December 9, 2020
Mr. Sikora was a true gentleman and leaves behind a true legacy. Our deepest sympathy to his family, especially his daughter and our neighbor, Linda.
The Cooker Family
December 9, 2020
Great man, hard worker and for the people. God Bless & RIP.
Timothy J. Ruggeri
December 9, 2020
Bill was the nicest of all, built my lunch truck from scratch and a job full of quality ,just like the man he was, may he rest in piece
Richard everett
December 9, 2020
Sad to hear the news today, a great and generous guy. Did so much for people and the Town of Hammonton !! He got me started in the mobile food business many years ago will never forget Him and what he taught me THANK YOU
James De Laurentis
December 9, 2020
