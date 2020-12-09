Sikora, William, - 98, of Bonita Springs, William Sikora, loving husband, father, grand-father, great grandfather and Veteran passed away Monday, December 7, 2020. "Bill" leaves behind his loving wife Lillian (Granick) of 75 years of marriage, and leaves behind his family of 34. Bill was a legendary entrepreneur who accolades include his own business at age 9 in Camden, NJ selling fruit off his pony led wagon through town. This later led to his own grocery store- "Billy's Groceries," his first apartment complex at 15 yrs. old, then he purchased and grew the locally famous Collmont Diner, and built the Country Squire Inn (Cherry Hill). Bill's life took a dramatic change when he bought a Mobile Food Equipment Manufacturing Company he named Custom Sales & Service (Hammonton) where he led for over 60 years selling Food Trucks and Carts all over the world. Bill's life was investing in others whether they were his children, grandchildren, employees, family's wanting to get into their own food business or strangers in another world he would never meet. He had a strong faith and he would testify that his great God allowed him to support missionaries all over the world, build a hospital for the blind in Africa, a school for the deaf in Peru, an orphan home in Romania, an orphanage in Myanmar, a number of churches in Haiti and much more. A celebration service will be held at Gospel Baptist Church, Bonita Springs, FL (www.gospelbaptistchurch.com
) on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11:00am, and live-streamed through Gospel's website to Victory Bible Church, Hammonton, NJ (www.vbchammonton.org
) To view the Memorial Service, proceed to your Facebook account and search "Gospel Baptist Church, Bonita Springs, FL". In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to The Pilgrim Academy (pilgrimacademy.org
). Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 9, 2020.