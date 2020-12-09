It is with a great deal of sadness I convey my condolences to Bill's entire family. There is not enough space here to tell everyone what Bill meant to me. I never would have bought my first home without Bill's help, and it wasn't financial. In the later years he was a Christian inspiration to me long before I asked Jesus into my heart. Thank you Lord for having Bill in my life and for making it possible for us to meet again in Heaven, In Jesus Mighty Name, Amen.

John J. Alliano Sr. December 9, 2020