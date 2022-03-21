Simms, William Mercy, Jr., - 48, of Galloway Township, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by family. He was born in Atlantic City, to William Mercy Simms Sr. and Francine Fogle. William was raised in Pleasantville and was educated in the Pleasantville and Egg Harbor Township School Systems. He graduated from Egg Harbor Township High School in 1991 and subsequently attended Atlantic Cape Community College and Stockton State College majoring in Computer Science. William was a natural teacher and a life-long learner. He enjoyed teaching others on a variety of subjects such as; real estate investing, credit repair, holistic health, crypto currency and estate law. He was most recently employed as an Information Technician at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus. He was preceded in death by: his father, William Mercy Simms, Sr.; uncle, Walter Simms, Jr.; aunts, Deborah Simms, Annette Manning, Ellastine Weekes, Donna Simms, Victoria Gatewood, and Joyce Ross. William leaves to cherish his fond memories: his mother, Francine Fogle; sister, Dana Mullen; niece Delaney Culbreth; uncles, Dale Manning and Bobby Simms; aunt, Catherine Manning; cousin, Takia Manning; and a host of other family members and friends. Funeral services to celebrate his life will be 11AM Thursday, March 24, 2022, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 118 West Bayview Avenue, Pleasantville, where friends may view from 10AM to 11AM. Arrangements are entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, New Jersey, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 21, 2022.