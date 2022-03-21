Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Mercy Simms Jr.
1973 - 2022
BORN
1973
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
301 Absecon Boulevard
Atlantic City, NJ
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Mar, 24 2022
10:00a.m.
St. Mary's Episcopal Church
Send Flowers
Simms, William Mercy, Jr., - 48, of Galloway Township, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by family. He was born in Atlantic City, to William Mercy Simms Sr. and Francine Fogle. William was raised in Pleasantville and was educated in the Pleasantville and Egg Harbor Township School Systems. He graduated from Egg Harbor Township High School in 1991 and subsequently attended Atlantic Cape Community College and Stockton State College majoring in Computer Science. William was a natural teacher and a life-long learner. He enjoyed teaching others on a variety of subjects such as; real estate investing, credit repair, holistic health, crypto currency and estate law. He was most recently employed as an Information Technician at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus. He was preceded in death by: his father, William Mercy Simms, Sr.; uncle, Walter Simms, Jr.; aunts, Deborah Simms, Annette Manning, Ellastine Weekes, Donna Simms, Victoria Gatewood, and Joyce Ross. William leaves to cherish his fond memories: his mother, Francine Fogle; sister, Dana Mullen; niece Delaney Culbreth; uncles, Dale Manning and Bobby Simms; aunt, Catherine Manning; cousin, Takia Manning; and a host of other family members and friends. Funeral services to celebrate his life will be 11AM Thursday, March 24, 2022, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 118 West Bayview Avenue, Pleasantville, where friends may view from 10AM to 11AM. Arrangements are entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, New Jersey, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 21, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Viewing
10:00a.m.
St. Mary's Episcopal Church
118 West Bayview Avenue, Pleasantville, NJ
Mar
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Episcopal Church
118 West Bayview Avenue, Pleasantville, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My deepest condolences to Francine and family!
Judy Lyons Whitfield
Family
March 19, 2022
I didn't know William very long. He was such a kind soul. I enjoyed are talks. My deepest condolences go out to his family. May he finally be at peace. Amen
Kimberly Ramos-Paller
March 18, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results