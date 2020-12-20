Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William C. "Bill" Steiner
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Parsels Funeral Home
324 New Jersey Ave
Absecon, NJ
Steiner, William 'Bill' C., - 60, of Absecon, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, December 12th, 2020. Bill was born on December 21st, 1959 in Somers Point, NJ to William and Margaret (Freund) Steiner. He grew up in Absecon, where he later raised his family with his wife and best friend, Gloria (Zona). Bill proudly dedicated 42 years to the City of Absecon. Bill was a lover of the outdoors; he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, he was an avid fisherman, and near expert on a pair of roller skates. He loved happy hours, alternative music, and old television; especially Columbo reruns and monster movies. Bill was preceded in death by his father, William, his mother, Margaret, and his sister, Tina. He will be forever remembered by his wife, Gloria; his three children, Christian, McKenna, and Madalyn; grandchildren, Giavanna and Olivia. He will also be missed by his sister, Tami Cortes (Wayne); aunt and uncle, Rose and Eric Denmead; sisters-in-law, Kathy (Steve) Silvern, Stephanie (Drew) Scola, and Jeannine (Leon) Wescoat; father-in-law, Al Zona; and many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID, a memorial celebration of his life will be planned for a later date. Special thanks to the staff at Shore Medical Center and Bayada for their care and professionalism in these difficult times. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice or the Humane Society of Atlantic County, as he will also be missed by his family companions, Luna and Molly. Parsels Funeral Home Absecon is handling arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Parsels Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Parsels Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Sorry to hear about Bills passing , when I would see him from time to time it was always like I seen him the other day . Keep those wheels rolling in the sky.
Ken Leeds
December 23, 2020
What a great guy! God only takes the best, Billy was at the nursing home EVERY day to see Bobby Rae, when asked why go every day, Bill said cause he is alone and it sucks to be alone. RIP Bill, you are Loved
Kimberly A Rae
December 22, 2020
I am so deeply sorry for your loss, Gloria and family. Bill was so funny and honest- I always enjoyed being around him. He was kind, and always asked after my parents. I can't imagine how sad and lost you feel without him- my deepest condolences. Rest in peace, Bill.
deneen gove
December 21, 2020
Will miss seeing bily.he was always kind to me.loved that smile.love to family..loved ones
margie Fishman
December 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I went through school with Bill he was a great guy
DAVIDA Mc Ginnis KAUFMAN
Friend
December 20, 2020
My brother, my friend and forever my favorite weisenheimer
Tami
December 20, 2020
My heart goes out to the family. Prayers for calm and peace . May you Rest In Peace Bill
Donna Brittain
Acquaintance
December 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Billy was a great person and friend. He will be sadly missed
Gail van horn bolton
December 20, 2020
Words escape me. A lifelong friend whose memories I will always cherish. From riding dirt bikes through the trails behind the school as a kids to years working in Absecon, Bill was always my straight shooting friend. My deepest sympathies to Tami, Gloria, and the rest of his family, and friends. Rest well my friend, you will be so missed
Skip Grohs
December 20, 2020
My deepest sympathy goes out to the family. Bill and I had great times and some bad, but he will be missed.
Kelly weber
December 19, 2020
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results