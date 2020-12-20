Steiner, William 'Bill' C., - 60, of Absecon, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, December 12th, 2020. Bill was born on December 21st, 1959 in Somers Point, NJ to William and Margaret (Freund) Steiner. He grew up in Absecon, where he later raised his family with his wife and best friend, Gloria (Zona). Bill proudly dedicated 42 years to the City of Absecon. Bill was a lover of the outdoors; he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, he was an avid fisherman, and near expert on a pair of roller skates. He loved happy hours, alternative music, and old television; especially Columbo reruns and monster movies. Bill was preceded in death by his father, William, his mother, Margaret, and his sister, Tina. He will be forever remembered by his wife, Gloria; his three children, Christian, McKenna, and Madalyn; grandchildren, Giavanna and Olivia. He will also be missed by his sister, Tami Cortes (Wayne); aunt and uncle, Rose and Eric Denmead; sisters-in-law, Kathy (Steve) Silvern, Stephanie (Drew) Scola, and Jeannine (Leon) Wescoat; father-in-law, Al Zona; and many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID, a memorial celebration of his life will be planned for a later date. Special thanks to the staff at Shore Medical Center and Bayada for their care and professionalism in these difficult times. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice
or the Humane Society of Atlantic County, as he will also be missed by his family companions, Luna and Molly. Parsels Funeral Home Absecon is handling arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 20, 2020.