Darling, William T. (Bill), - 81, of Cape May Court House, Passed away at his home on November 26th, surrounded by his loving family. Bill made his debut in Newark on March 22nd, 1939 to Grace Geronimo and Everett Darling. Orphaned at a young age, he attended Girard College in Philadelphia, graduating in 1956. After a tragic motorcycle accident, his career in the Marines came to an abrupt halt, and he enrolled in West Chester State Teachers College (current West Chester University), which has never been the same since. He graduated after a fruitful and somewhat overripe 7 years from Shippensburg State College (current Shippensburg University) in 1965. He became a much loved and revered teacher of History, English, and Special Ed. at Middle Township High School, and though he cherished his students, he heeded the call of the sea and became a fisherman. This sent him scurrying for a job on dry land, landing him firmly in the boat brokerage business. In 1969, he founded W.T. Darling Boat Brokerage, and this became his lifelong calling, Darling Yacht Sales. To list all of Bill's accomplishments, feats, associations, and exploits would certainly fill the pages of The Press from cover to cover, and would undoubtedly make a bestselling page-turner (coming soon to a shelf near you), we need to keep it brief (word count limits notwithstanding). Bill worshipped golf, loved hunting and fishing, traveling, and was quite the gourmand who had a special predilection for his wife's cooking. He valued his friends and was infamous for his animated and humorous stories, never letting facts stand between him and a good yarn. He is survived by his loving wife Ann of 42 years; his son William T. Jr. of Wildwood; his daughter Wendy and her husband Tommy Green of Chalfont, Pa; his son Christian Everett and his partner Volker Straebel of Berlin, Germany; and his 5 grandchildren Brian, Tommy, Maddy, James, and Seth. Bill is also survived by his classmates from Girard College, whom he loved and treasured as brothers. He will be sorely missed. Bill's family are mourning their loss and planning a celebration of his life this coming spring/summer." Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 2, 2020.