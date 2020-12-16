Wilson, William M. (Bill), - of Absecon, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at ACMC, with his family by his side. Bill was born October 15, 1933. He was married one month shy of 65 years to his beloved wife, Mary. Bill graduated from Pleasantville H.S. He was a member of the Football Championship team of 52'. He began his working career in the family business Wilson Dairy Company of Atlantic City. Worked for Atlantic City Electric Company, where he retired. Upon retirement, he went to work for Kline Construction Company. Bill was a faithful patron and founding member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton. He was an active member of the Absecon Jaycees. Bill also loved his Philadelphia Sports teams. He was so happy to enjoy the Eagles Super Bowl win. Bill and Mary enjoyed spending time with many special lifelong friends. Bill enjoyed playing golf and was proud of his three hole in ones. Predeceased by his parents, George and Elizabeth, and his brother, George Wilson. Survived by his wife, Mary. He will be forever loved and cherished by his children, Donna (Steve) Hadley, Bill (Stacey) Wilson, Lisa (Rich) Garbutt, and Dianna (Brian) McNierney. Beloved grandfather to seven grandchildren and blessed with 10 great-grandchildren. Also, survived by his sister, Mary Catherine Reilly, and sister-in-law, Phyllis Wilson. He will deeply be missed by his faithful dog, Shannon. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, December 19, 2020, from 9:00 am – 10:30 am at Wimberg Funeral Home on Greek Creek Road, Galloway. Mass to follow at 11:00 am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, New Jersey Avenue, Absecon. Burial will be private at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church or Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) 3401 Civic Center Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19104. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 16, 2020.