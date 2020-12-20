Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William "Buddy" Wrightson III
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Gormley Funeral Home LLC
2706 Atlantic Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ
WRIGHTSON III, WILLIAM "Buddy", - 80, of Somers Point, NJ, died on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point. Buddy was born in Queens, NY and later moved to Ventnor, NJ, graduating from Atlantic City High School in 1958, He moved to Massapequa Park, NY before moving to Lakewood, NJ. He worked as an Executive Manager of the Blow Mold Division as Revlon in Edison, NJ for many years before retiring to Margate, NJ, moving to Somers Point, NJ eight years ago. He loved spending every moment with his beloved wife Penny and visiting with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Buddy is survived by his wife of 59 years, Penny Horner Wrightson; daughter Stacey Chapman of Iola, WI,; son William E. Wrightson IV and wife Kirsten of Toms River, NJ, sister Carol Chanese of Absecon, NJ; his brother Arthur Wrightson and wife Trish of Brigantine, NJ; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. Due to the current pandemic, services will be private. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC. Condolences at www.gormleyfuneralhomellc.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gormley Funeral Home LLC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gormley Funeral Home LLC.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
William E. Wrightson IV
December 23, 2020
William E. Wrightson IV
December 23, 2020
William E. Wrightson IV
December 23, 2020
William E. Wrightson IV
December 23, 2020
William E. Wrightson IV
December 23, 2020
Thank you dad! I´m the proud, strong, Wrightson man I am today thanks to you and mom! My legacy is yours...I´ll miss you everyday!! Love Billy
William E. Wrightson IV
December 23, 2020
So sorry to learn of cousin Buddy's passing. Praying for comfort and peace for Penny and family.
Hilary (Platt) Clarke
December 21, 2020
So sorry to learn of the passing of Cousin Buddy. Condolences to all of Buddy´s family.
David and Georgie Russo
December 21, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about cousin Buddy. We have so many memories of happy times together. We would like to express our condolences to his family. Richard and Kathy Platt
Richard Platt
December 21, 2020
I have so many memories an words about Bud. He and his wife were the angels next door to us. He had very kind heart and brightened our lives so much ever since he moved next door. He was very kind to my disabled daughter and brought warmth. He will be missed very much. Thoughts and prayers with his beautiful wife and family.
Robin Torres
December 20, 2020
Praying that the Lord will comfort you with His peace, surround you with His love and encourage you with His presence during this difficult time. Memories .......
Judy Headley
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results