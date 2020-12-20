WRIGHTSON III, WILLIAM "Buddy", - 80, of Somers Point, NJ, died on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point. Buddy was born in Queens, NY and later moved to Ventnor, NJ, graduating from Atlantic City High School in 1958, He moved to Massapequa Park, NY before moving to Lakewood, NJ. He worked as an Executive Manager of the Blow Mold Division as Revlon in Edison, NJ for many years before retiring to Margate, NJ, moving to Somers Point, NJ eight years ago. He loved spending every moment with his beloved wife Penny and visiting with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Buddy is survived by his wife of 59 years, Penny Horner Wrightson; daughter Stacey Chapman of Iola, WI,; son William E. Wrightson IV and wife Kirsten of Toms River, NJ, sister Carol Chanese of Absecon, NJ; his brother Arthur Wrightson and wife Trish of Brigantine, NJ; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. Due to the current pandemic, services will be private. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC. Condolences at www.gormleyfuneralhomellc.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 20, 2020.