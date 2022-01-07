From telling the best stories, shooting targets in the woods, boating, supreme gardening skills, fishing off his boat, bike rides to the sewage treatment plant (not sure why but it sure was fun!), his ability to live off the land and fix anything, to playing pinochle and eating fresh seafood from his yearly trips to Key Largo, you will be missed Grandpa! You are an amazing human! I see you holding hands with Grandma on the way to the fireworks at Lake Lenape.

Amy Caton January 8, 2022