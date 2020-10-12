Menu
Willie H. "Pete" Hicks Jr.
Hicks Jr., Willie H. "Pete", - 80, of Villas and formerly of Brooklyn, NY passed away in the comfort of his home on October 9, 2020. Pete is predeceased by his wife, Patricia "Patty" (2005); his son, Michael Hicks; as well as his nine siblings. He is dearly missed and forever loved by his family which includes his three children, Steven (and Ronda) Hicks, James (and Karen) Hicks and Lynda Hicks-Burnett; six grandchildren, Curtis, James, Brittany, Gregory, Destiny and Desiree; three great grandchildren, Michael, Nina and Ezra; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and dear friends. Relatives and friends are invited to Pete's viewing at the First Assembly of God Church, 1068 Seashore Rd., Cape May on Saturday (Oct. 17th) from 11am until 11:50am with funeral service for family and closest friends beginning at 12noon. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Cemetery, Lower Township. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Viewing
11:00a.m.
First Assembly of God Church
1068 Seashore Rd, Cape May, New Jersey
Oct
17
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
First Assembly of God Church
Oct
17
Interment
Mount Moriah Cemetery,
, Lower Township, New Jersey
