Wilton J. Bennet Jr.
George H. Wimberg Funeral Home - Ventnor City
7300 Ventnor Ave
Ventnor City, NJ
Bennet, Wilton J., Jr., - 72, of Mays Landing, passed away on Thursday, February 25th, 2021, following a 32-day battle with covid-19. Wilt was born in Jersey City, NJ; after moving to Ventnor as a teenager, south Jersey became his true home; he loved the beach, and we are still shaking sand out of his shoes! Most recently, he resided in Mays Landing with his wife Kathy. Wilt was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam War; he was a member of American Legion Post #352 in Somers Point; he was immensely proud to be an American and to have served his country. Wilt worked for the County of Atlantic for 37 years, starting as a welfare clerk in 1972 and retiring in 2009 as the licensed nursing home administrator of Meadowview Nursing and Rehab Center in Northfield. Humble friend of Bill W. for 11+ years (shout-out to home group Casino Serenity! ODAAT.) Wilt was an incredibly loving husband (per Kathy: "I never met a man who made me feel so special"), and the best brother anyone could ever ask for (a true hero to his brother and sisters); he was a great brother-in-law, uncle, and cousin; a true and loyal friend; he never met a stranger! He always looked for the best in people, and always had a kind word, no matter the situation. Wilt was a quiet, thoughtful guy with a huge heart. He was generous with his whole being (time, friendship, support, advice, love, and money), and was genuinely interested in people and their lives. Wilt was intelligent but humble, and a wealth of information about a wide range of interests. He was as appreciative as he was generous, tough but fair, a die-hard Eagles and Phillies fan. He appreciated humor, both his own and that of others! In typical Bennet fashion, Wilt told it like it was, and did not have time for nonsense or drama. Like his mother, Wilt took his coffee black and strong and did NY Times crossword puzzles in ink. He always enjoyed having a good meal with family and friends. Wilt was a quiet man with a good soul. Wilt changed what he could change, accepted what he couldn't, and gained the wisdom to know the difference. Those of us who loved Wilt were happy to be part of his life, and we will miss him forever, one day at a time. Survivors include beloved wife Kathy Boyle; sister Joy Ann Murray and her children Johanna Rowland (Joseph), Carla Lugo (Misael), Anne Hartman (Dan), and Jesse (Claire); brother Mark (Eileen P.) and children Brian, Matthew (Elizabeth), and Timothy (Nicole); sister Barbara (Debra J. Hanson); stepmother Janice Bennet; stepchildren Joseph, Belinda, and Jennice Frost; lifelong friend John Connelly of Florida; in-laws Phyllis Smith, Toni Eisenstein, Eileen M. Bennet, James and Heather Boyle (children Colleen, Conor, and Dylan), Lynette and Robert Lex (children Julia and Ethan), Philip Boyle and Stephanie Baker, Kevin Boyle, Sean Boyle. Wilt also had many great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, and a multitude of friends. Wilt was predeceased by parents Ann Doris and Wilton J. Sr, wife Stephanie (nee Rich), brother-in-law Joseph Murray. Donations may be made to the food pantry at First United Methodist Church, 6011 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ. Services will be planned at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood, NJ. To share your fondest memories of Wilt, please visit ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 7, 2021.
George H. Wimberg Funeral Home - Ventnor City
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Karen Schlett-Evaldi & Frank
June 25, 2021
So sorry to learn of Wilt's passing. Wilt was a great friend to my mother when she worked for the County. And a friend to all of us. Fond memories of Wilt stopping by, sharing coffee and fun conversations. RIP Wilt.
With Sympathy, The Gribbin Family
March 12, 2021
Dear family, Wilt was my supervisor at the Northfield Welfare satellite office. I can honestly say he was a very fair, and honest person. I know longer live in New Jersey, but I missed the laughs that's we all shared at work. Your family will be in my prayers.
Ellinor (Cooper) Jenkins Gainesville Florida
March 11, 2021
So sorry to hear of Wilts passing... he spent so much time at our house during his teen age years, always a nice, caring person... Covid took another... RIP Wilt
Kim Hanhauser
March 10, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers to the family. Have fond memories of Wilt while mom was in Meadowview.... Such a kind and caring man and always spent time with the residents... Went that extra mile ,took time to chat and see how things were going. You could find him in the recreation room visiting with the residents and always with a smile. Blessings to the family and to Barbara who took such good care of Dorothy as well.... Bob and Gwen Hagerthey.. daughter and son - in -law of Dorothy Oldfield
Gwen and Bob Hagerthey
March 9, 2021
I was very sorry to hear of Wilt's passing. Our condolences and sincere sympathies to Wilt's family and friends. He was very personable and very professional, always ready to assist whenever asked.
Jim Cook
March 9, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you as you remember and celebrate Wilt´s life. I will always remember Wilt as such a nice, gentle man.
Donna
March 9, 2021
What a great man. Always had a smile. I will miss him
Dr. Bob Zlotnick
March 8, 2021
Wilt ...rest in peace my brother! I'll never forget the good times we had together!
J. Forrest Gilmore
March 8, 2021
So sorry to hear of Wilts passing. Our condolences to Kathy and the family we have lost one of the best
Jim walsh
March 8, 2021
A good friend during high school. One fond memory is of the time Wilt came by my house, along with mutual friend Joe Librizzi, to take a ride in his mom´s new Mustang. Sincere condolences to the Bennet family.
Leo Bloschock
March 7, 2021
Wilt, was a Great Person and Very Professional.
Dick Squires
March 7, 2021
I knew Wilt for a good 40 years , great guy will surely be missed by many . So sorry for your loss .
Joe Leeds
March 7, 2021
