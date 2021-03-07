Our thoughts and prayers to the family. Have fond memories of Wilt while mom was in Meadowview.... Such a kind and caring man and always spent time with the residents... Went that extra mile ,took time to chat and see how things were going. You could find him in the recreation room visiting with the residents and always with a smile. Blessings to the family and to Barbara who took such good care of Dorothy as well.... Bob and Gwen Hagerthey.. daughter and son - in -law of Dorothy Oldfield

Gwen and Bob Hagerthey March 9, 2021