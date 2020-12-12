Downs, Winfield "Skipper", - 55, of Ridgeville SC, Winfield "Skipper" Scott Downs was a caring father, pop-pop, brother, and friend. He left this world suddenly on Monday November 30, 2020 in Ridgeville, SC at the age 55. He was born to Winfield and Joetta on September 18th. After graduating from Holy Spirit High School, Skip chased his dreams and went to Ohio where he went and graduated from Ohio Diesel Tech. He returned to south Jersey where he then had his three children Mallory, Melissa, and John Downs. Skip went on to work on yachts and eventually school buses. He was the shop foreman. Skip loved to keep busy, he was always going. Waking up at dawn to go pheasant, duck, or deer hunting. He also loved to be out on his boat entertaining family and friends or just cruising around. He was always outside working on some project. He made the best london broil you've ever had. He also loved animals especially Brittany Spaniels and owning horses. Skip is pre-deceased by his parents Winfield Downs and Joetta Southry. His sister Sharon Guenther and his nephew Peter Guenther. He is survived by his children Mallory Watkins (Anthony), Melissa Downs, and John Downs. His two grandsons Ilo and Ian Watkins. His Siblings Vickie Guether-Piperato and Joann Guenther, and their families. As well as numerous Aunts, Uncles, cousins, and friends. A service will be held on a future date in the spring of 2021 in south Jersey. For more information please contact Mallory Watkins (239)810-2636 or Melissa Downs (347)977-1997



Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Dec. 12 to Dec. 21, 2020.