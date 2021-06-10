Bray Anderson, Winifred, - 105, of Mays Landing, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 4, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by: her caretaker and grandson, Boynton Harris, Jr. (Sandra); numerous grandchildren and other family members. A visitation will be 10AM to 11AM, Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, New Jersey. Funeral services are by invitation only due to limited seating. Graveside services will be 1PM, June 12, 2021, Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville, New Jersey. Arrangements are entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 10, 2021.