Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Winifred Bray Anderson
1915 - 2021
BORN
1915
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Atlantic City High School
FUNERAL HOME
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
301 Absecon Boulevard
Atlantic City, NJ
Bray Anderson, Winifred, - 105, of Mays Landing, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 4, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by: her caretaker and grandson, Boynton Harris, Jr. (Sandra); numerous grandchildren and other family members. A visitation will be 10AM to 11AM, Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, New Jersey. Funeral services are by invitation only due to limited seating. Graveside services will be 1PM, June 12, 2021, Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville, New Jersey. Arrangements are entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, NJ
Jun
12
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Greenwood Cemetery
Pleasantville, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Sending this message in loving memory of my grandmother Oraell Gray a dear friend of your love one for over 90 years. May see rest in peace.
CECE BAILEY
Friend
June 11, 2021
To the family condolence and prayers .
Catherine TURNER (Dolly)
Family
June 10, 2021
My LOVELY neighbor for many years. Beautiful FAMILY shared our homes,hearts,stories,memories,and sorrows. Going to miss my friend. God BLESS
Jingles
Friend
June 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results