Winifred C. "Winnie" Fisher
FISHER, Winifred C. "Winnie", - 79, of Cape May, NJ passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021. She was a graduate of Cardinal Dougherty High School, Class of 1959. Winnie's quick wit, unique sense of humor, and gift for busting chops will be missed by all! She is predeceased by her son, Michael J. McKeon (2012). Winnie will be missed by her loving family which includes her children, Michelle (and Jeff) Nolan and Marlo (and Jim) Vandegrift; one sister, Mary Fisher; granddaughters, Maggie and Gracie Vandegrift; niece, Jordan Fisher and her cat, Bert. Winnie's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (June 18th) at 9am in Our Lady Star of The Sea Church, Cape May. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Cape May. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested in Winnie's memory to the American Lung Association or the Animal Welfare Society in CM Court House. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 14, 2021.
So sorry to hear about your sister our condolences to you Mary and her family
Arlene Gentilini
Friend
June 16, 2021
