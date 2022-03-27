Menu
McLEES, WINIFRED JANE, - 82, of Absecon, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2022 at Spring Home Assisted Living Facility in Galloway with her family by her side.

Winifred was born in the Atlantic City Hospital in 1939 to Pauline and William Hann. She graduated from Pleasantville High School, Class of 1958. She met and wed William P. McLees in 1963 and they were married for 59 wonderful years. Winnie was a devoted mother to her two children, Wendy and William.

Through the years, Winnie worked at Atlantic City Electric, at Bader Field for South Jersey Airways and Seashore Gardens where she retired as the Director of Personnel.

Winnie is survived by her dear husband William P. McLees; her children Wendy McLees Stocker (husband Gary), and William C McLees (wife Debbie). Grandma will be missed by her five grandchildren: Ian Stocker. Sean Stocker, Morgan McLees, Casey McLees and William S. McLees.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Winifred Jane McLees' life on Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 10:00am until 12:00noon at the Gormley Funeral Home LLC 2706 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City. (gormleyfuneralhomellc.com)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2022.
