Jenny Archibald, 62, of Rock Island, Ill., died Sunday October 4, 2020 at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, Ill.
Robert E. Collins, 72, of Rock Island, died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at his home. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Gertrude "Trudy" Duran, 65, of Rock Island, died Sunday October 4, 2020 at UnityPoint-Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Deborah A. Ragan, 69, of Davenport, died Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Davenport. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.