Kathryn L. Beardsley, 92, of Moline, died Monday October 5, 2020 at Centennial Rehab & Healthcare, Moline. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home, Ltd., East Moline.
Corey M. Dvorak, 37, of Rock Island, died Sunday, October 4, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Nickolas Heleg-Greza, 73, of Moline died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Overlook Village Senior Living, Moline. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Duane S. Miller, 60, of Osco, IL, died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Hammond Henry Hospital. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Geneseo.
Cheryl M. Thompson, 73, of Geneseo, IL, died Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Genesis East Hospital, Davenport, IA. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Robert L. Williams, 61, of Rock Island, Illinois, formerly of Sherrard and Milan, Illinois, died Sunday, October 4, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.