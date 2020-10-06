Menu
100520 A Pendings PENDING LIST M.D.

Kathryn L. Beardsley, 92, of Moline, died Monday October 5, 2020 at Centennial Rehab & Healthcare, Moline. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home, Ltd., East Moline.

Corey M. Dvorak, 37, of Rock Island, died Sunday, October 4, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Nickolas Heleg-Greza, 73, of Moline died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Overlook Village Senior Living, Moline. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Duane S. Miller, 60, of Osco, IL, died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Hammond Henry Hospital. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Geneseo.

Cheryl M. Thompson, 73, of Geneseo, IL, died Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Genesis East Hospital, Davenport, IA. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory.

Robert L. Williams, 61, of Rock Island, Illinois, formerly of Sherrard and Milan, Illinois, died Sunday, October 4, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 6, 2020.
