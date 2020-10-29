Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
102920-obt-mda funeral listing

Today

Daniel Ash, 10 a.m., St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

Wayne Robert Blette, 1 p.m., St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline.

Harold "Tony" J. Finch, 4 p.m., Livestream, https://www.wheelanpressly.com/milan-live-stream.

Irene O'Donnell, 10 a.m, live-streamed on Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook page.

Arliss E. Stone, 10a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Tomorrow

Richard "Dick" L. Crosby, 1 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Errol R. Davis, 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Reynolds.

Robert Earl Euell, 12 p.m., Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Winfred "WK" Juncker, 1 p.m., Geneseo Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services.

Judith A. "Judy" Naftzger, 1 p.m., Wildwood Church in East Moline, IL.

Lowell Tidwell, 11 a.m., Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd., Moline.

Judy L. Weber, 1 p.m., National Cemetery, Rock Island, IL.

Patrick S. Wille, 11 a.m., Livestream, wheelanpressly.com/live-stream-milan.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.