110420-obt-mda funeral listing

Today

Bette A. Johnson, 10:30 a.m., Trinity Presbyterian Church, Aledo.

Sue Ellen Ulloa, 11 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.

Kathryn A. "Kit" Zelnio, 10 a.m., St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline.

Terry Lee Van Ert, 11:00 am, Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

Tomorrow

Jimmy Boggs Jr., 12:00 p.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, Ltd., East Moline.

Phyllis A. Gibler, 10:00 a.m., St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo.

Ronnie "Arnie" L. Hofmann, 5 p.m., Livestream www.wheelanpressly.com/milan-live-stream.

Jimmie Nettles, Jr., 1:00 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island.

Beverly E. Norton, 2:30 p.m., Aledo Cemetery.

Marilyn R. Stone, 3 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Port Byron.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Nov. 4, 2020.
