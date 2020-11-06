Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
110620-obt-mda funeral listing

Today

LaRue L. Fraser, 1 p.m., Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.

Louise Horst, 2 p.m., Law Jones Funeral Home in Preston.

Patricia A. Carpenter Knight, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Church, Moline.

Leona E. Sisul, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis.

Tomorrow

Sharen K. Van Lerberghe, 10 a.m., Livestream Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd.

Jean Carolyn Lyons, 1 p.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.

Marie I. Sergeant, 10 a.m., Tipton Masonic Cemetery.

Nancy L. Sloan, 10 a.m., St. Catherine's Catholic Church, Aledo.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wendt Funeral Home - Moline
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.