Nancy J. Berg, 87, of Rock Island, died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, Davenport. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

John "Jack" Carson, 80, of Buffalo, Iowa, died Sunday, October 11, 2020. Arrangements: Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.

Iris L. Hayslett, 85, of Davenport, Iowa died Sunday, October 11, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.

Robert Hines, 84, of Silvis, died Monday, October 12, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Illini Campus. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Lucien M. "Matt" Jacobs, 75, of Port Byron, Illinois, died Sunday, October 11, 2020, in his home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Anthony J. "Tony" Jordan, 77, of Palm Bay, Florida, formerly of Coal Valley, Illinois, died Monday, October 12, 2020, in his home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Zackery A. S. Jones, 26, of Milan, died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Louise Pearson, 86, of Rock Island, died Sunday, October 11, 2020 at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Susan L. Prescott, 53, of Davenport, died Sunday October 11, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

John Jacob (Jack) Poust, 89, of Silvis, died Monday, October 12, 2020, at New Perspective Senior Living. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Doris L Rutledge, 91, of Alpha, died Monday, October 12, 2020 in her home. Arrangements: Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home, Alpha.