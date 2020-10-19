Menu
101720-obt-mda PENDING LIST

Abigale Deadmond, 34, of Moline, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at her home. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Roger A. DeVine, 91, of Rock Island, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Ft. Armstrong Assisted Living, Rock Island. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.

Joseph C. Dockerty, 77, of Milan, died Saturday October 17, 2020 at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

James W. Harder, 68, of Coal Valley, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 19, 2020.
