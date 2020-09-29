Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michael B. Rowlands
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020

Michael B. Rowlands

July 24, 1948-September 25, 2020

Geneseo, Illinois - Michael B. Rowlands, 72, of Geneseo, Illinois, died Friday, September 25, 2020, in his home of lung cancer.

A rosary will be recited at 3:45 p.m. on Friday, October 2, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home, 701 12th Street, Moline. Visitation will follow from 4 - 7 p.m. The funeral Mass will be held at 11:30am, Saturday, October 3, at St. Malachy Catholic Church, 595 East Ogden Avenue, Geneseo, with Frs. Daniel Gifford and Michael Pakula concelebrating. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory. Guests will be limited to 50 at one time at the funeral home and 200 at one time at the church, and masks and social distancing are required at all events. Memorials may be made to the Paraclete Fund at St. Malachy School or Geneseo Animal Shelter.

Michael Bruce Rowlands was born July 24, 1948, in Chicago to Dr. Owen B. and Lillian (Drost) Rowlands. He graduated from UTHS in 1967, attended the University of Illinois as a James Scholar and Illinois State Scholar; and graduated from Illinois State University with a degree in Geology. He also did post graduate studies in Geology at Utah State University. He was a rural route mail carrier for the East Moline Post Office for 42 years, retiring in 2015. He married Victoria Cassel on April 7, 1984, in Moline.

He was a member of St. Malachy Church for 25 years and on the Parish Council, former president of Christian Family Movement, and active in Cursillo and TEC. He loved astronomy and subscribed to "Sky and Telescope" magazine for the past 40 years. He was an avid non-fiction reader, enjoyed chess and golf, and had a hole-in-one on hole #7 at Country View Golf Course. Mike never had an enemy, had a strong faith in God, and was proud of his children and grandchildren.

Mike is survived by his wife, Vicki; three children, Joshua Rowlands of Effingham, Illinois, Emily Rowlands of Denver, Colorado, and Christian Rowlands (Erika) of Huntersville, North Carolina; three step-children, Robert Larson (Ellie) of Coal Valley, Eric Larson of Silvis, and Andrew Larson of Moline; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and siblings, Roberta Rowlands (Allan Haley) of Nevada City, California, Craig Rowlands (Janice) of Geneseo, Owen Dana Rowlands (Wendy) of Pueblo West, Colorado, and Scott Rowlands (Margie) of Silvis.

Friends are invited to leave memories of Mike or send condolences to the family at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Rosary
3:45p.m.
Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home
701 12th Street, Moline, Illinois
Oct
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
701 12th St, Moline, IL 61265
Oct
3
Funeral Mass
11:30a.m.
St. Malachy Catholic Church
595 East Ogden Avenue, Geneseo, Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
9 Entries
I knew mike as a great guy , and a kind sole , graduated with him in 1967 , he will be missed, heaven has another angel right now looking after us still here !
Robert Verstraete
September 29, 2020
Rhonda Ingle
September 29, 2020
Mike, while our time together here on Earth was short, my memories of you will be long lasting! I look forward to meeting you again in a better place sometime in the future! Be well with God!
Ralph Buckwold
September 29, 2020
I worked with Mike many years at the East Moline Post Office, I must say I never met someone so kind and polite. He was always so pleasant to be around. Heaven surely has received a very special angel, rest in peace my friend. My deepest sympathy to the entire Rowland family.
Carol Downs
Coworker
September 28, 2020
Michael Kelley
September 28, 2020
Dear Vicky and family....... We are soooo saddened at the news of Mikes passing. He was such a warm heart and caring friend. Know that you are all in our thoughts and prayers! Rich and Peggy Betcher
peggy betcher
Friend
September 28, 2020
I am so sorry to hear the passing of Mike. He will always be in my heart as you all will be. My prayers and condolences to you.
Nellie Brock
Friend
September 27, 2020
I am so sorry to hear the passing of Mike. He will always be in my heart as you all will be. My prayers and condolences to you.
Nellie Brock
Friend
September 27, 2020
Dear Vicky and family
Our deepest sympathy on the loss of Mike.. God bless and keep you during this difficult time
Chuck and Liz Schmidt
Chuck and Liz Schmidt
Friend
September 27, 2020